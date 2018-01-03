First ever Haven Lamina Replacement performed by Dr. Graham Mouw of Robotics Outpatient Center, Los Angeles, CA: ROC - LA

The surgery was performed at Valley Presbyterian Hospital by the surgeon team of Dr. Graham Mouw.

The HAVEN™ Laminoplasty System is a dual plate system that uniquely offers bilateral lamina support, bridging the posterior arch to help protect the spinal cord.

Bilateral fixation to the lateral masses provides a rigid supporting structure to bridge the posterior arch with one continuous implant.

Implant design mimics intact anatomy.

The Haven System is a very intuitive and easy to use system that allows the performance of short and safe surgery while avoiding the risk of nerve injury and maintain Full Motion of the Spine," said Dr. Graham Mouw: "As a Developer of the Implant, the entire system is very intuitive, simple and delivered via a micro-incision," stated Mouw.

Dr. Mouw is very excited to perform his surgeries at the Robotics Outpatient Center, at Los Angeles: ROC-LA.

Located at 1127 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1000 Tenth Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

"Dr. Mouw is Inventor and Developer of the Motion Spine Institute where "Motion Preservation" is changing spine surgery," said Derek Dee, MD, President of Robotics Outpatient Center, Los Angeles, ROC-LA.

