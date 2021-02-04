First Fully-Integrated COVID-19 Prevention, Testing & Therapy Center Opens in Phoenix

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge physician, Tyler Southwell , created a new practice division – Southwellness COVID Solutions (SCS) – late last year and is opening a 2,600 sf one-of-a-kind facility this week, dedicated specifically to COVID-19 prevention, testing, and therapy.

Tyler Southwell, MD

The convenient, comfortable, and private office is the first and only fully-integrated outpatient COVID-19 treatment facility in the County (and perhaps all of Arizona). It has a PuriFi air filtration system and best-of-class protocols for virus prevention, Ozone and UV sterilization, and patient-friendly IV chairs.

A socially-distanced ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 AM. The ceremony kicks off SCS's Wellness Week when 150 frontline workers -- grocery store workers, drivers, front-facing patient care and home health professionals, restaurant workers, and food delivery teams -- as well as first responders and teachers -- will be eligible for free tests. Other visitors can schedule tests throughout the week and receive a free "Wellness Kit."

The ribbon-cutting itself was designed around the pandemic. Attendance is limited to a handful of guests and others will be encouraged to schedule appointments and watch the ceremony online. To RSVP, see below.

Dr. Southwell has led the testing and treatment of more than 10K patients since the pandemic began and consults physicians and organizations across the nation. SCS has been offering free community testing and sourcing PPE. The new office is staffed by 30 COVID-trained healthcare professionals.

"Our positive rates in Phoenix have been high and consumers don't always know where to turn for accurate information, ways to avoid the virus, and early treatment, " said Dr. Southwell. "Our new all-in-one medical office fills that need. SCS tests are accurate and rapid. We help people who test positive recover more quickly and provide immune-boosting treatments to those who test negative, but are concerned about staying safe and healthy."

About Southwellness COVID Solutions (SCS)

Founded in October 2020, SCS was created specifically by primary care physician, Tyler Southwell, MD, and led by holistic healthcare executive, Kathleen Gramzay. The division offers a comprehensive approach to COVID-19 prevention, testing, and treatment, including both private label vitamins, IV therapies, and access to state-of-the-art therapies for severe cases. It is the only fully-integrated outpatient facility of its kind in the area. Chosen by Maricopa County, SCS is an official testing partner, providing free testing to community groups across the County. Services are available both at the SCS office at 10585 N Tatum Boulevard, Suite D130, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, and by arrangement onsite at venues, company headquarters, homes, and other locations.

Contact:

To RSVP to the ribbon cutting only: http://bit.ly/SCSRSVP

To schedule a testing appointment: http://bit.ly/COVIDtest2021

Media Inquiries: Nancy A Shenker, [email protected], 914.673.2800

SOURCE Southwellness COVID Solutions