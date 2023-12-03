First highlight of UEFA EURO 2024 - Hamburg presents group stage draw in the port as a huge container installation

News provided by

Hamburg Marketing GmbH

03 Dec, 2023, 06:32 ET

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The draw has been made: Since yesterday evening, it is clear who will face whom in the group stage of UEFA EURO 2024. The Final Draw for the European Football Championship took place in the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall, Hamburg - and impressively in the Port of Hamburg: in a unique event, the draw was recreated simultaneously by Hamburg port workers using colourful nation containers. The installation, which will also be permanently displayed in the coming days, links the City of Hamburg with the tournament: The first highlight of EURO 2024 took place at the River Elbe.

- Picture is available at AP -

25 Containers, plus twelve reach stackers (container stackers), each weighing 70 tons, and 70 port employees and one spectacular result. A structure 12 metres high, built from containers, turns the Final Draw of UEFA EURO 2024 into an impressive experience for the whole of Europe. Using containers designed in the flags of the participating nations, the group draw was simultaneously recreated in a spectacular fashion. This led to the creation of the six eye-catching container towers, that will remain at the O'Swaldkai terminal in Hamburg until 10 December 2023.

The container installation has the backing of Hamburg Marketing GmbH with executive support from UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH and LOTUS Containers GmbH.

Contact:

Host City Hamburg Media Team – Hamburg Marketing GmbH

Mr. Konstantin Muffert

Phone: +49 40 41 11 10 - 628

Mobil: +49 162 73 83 911

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Hamburg Marketing GmbH

Also from this source

First highlight of UEFA EURO 2024 - Hamburg presents group stage draw in the port as a huge container installation

The draw has been made: Since yesterday evening, it is clear who will face whom in the group stage of UEFA EURO 2024. The Final Draw for the European ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.