First Mt Everest, Now Pakistan, Two American Brothers, Ages 9 and 11, Are Making History

KATHMANDU, Nepal, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conquering the summit of Everest has long been the ultimate goal for mountaineers, but for the hard-core trekkers the 3 week, 81 mile, Mount Everest Base Camp trek is a definite bucket list item. As some of the youngest independent trekkers in history, two Midwestern boys can already check these climbs off their lists.

The Jones Family at Everest Base Camp

With no porter and no guide, Ayden (11) and Bastian Jones (9) from St. Louis, Missouri, took off on an independent three-week trek through the heart of the Himalayas to see the base camp of Mt Everest. They were accompanied by their parents of course.

It is rare for trekkers to go off independently on the various treks within this stretch of the Himalayas without hiring a professional trekking company. Bastian and Ayden carried their own packs the entire trek, even summiting Kala Pattar, a 5,643-meter mountain known for its incomparable views of Everest.

Having made it to Everest base camp, the next adventure on the horizon is trekking to K2 (2nd highest mountain) in Pakistan.

"K2 base camp trek is more involved, like a lot more involved," says Ronnie Jones. "It is remote and isolated and not hiring a professional guide and porters is not an option here. We are talking tents & campfires. Should be very interesting."

The Jones family will be teaming up with another family for the trek to K2. James and Alyson Long and their two sons have extensive trekking and travel experience having been traveling full time for the last 5 years. Alyson is the creator the blog worldtravelfamily.com. The World Travel Family blog is one of the biggest travel blogs in the world with more than 150,000 monthly page views and focuses more on adventurous travel. Here you will be able read all about the trek to K2 as well as their travels to 50 other countries.

To see what the Jones boys had to overcome to complete Everest trek check out the 17-part video series on their YouTube channel: YouTube.com/wherethejones. The entire journey to K2 will also be filmed and found here. Sponsorship opportunities for this K2 trek are available, please contact for more info.

