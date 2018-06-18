First National Bank Honored as Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for the Fourth Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it is has been named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for 2018 based solely on employee feedback compiled by a leading independent research firm. Appearing in the mid-sized companies category, this marks FNB's fourth consecutive year on the list, which is distributed by The Plain Dealer.

"This latest recognition based on feedback from our own employees speaks volumes about the award-winning culture we have at FNB," said Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and CEO for F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "The emphasis we place on empowering our employees and helping them succeed translates directly to their dedication to making sure our customers are set up for financial success."

Boyd Pethel, President of FNB's Cleveland Region added, "We are very proud of this honor and look forward to its influence on our efforts to recruit the best possible talent to serve our clients as we continue growing in Cleveland and throughout Northeastern Ohio."

FNB has been honored as a leading workplace a total of 20 times based on employee feedback.

The Top Workplace lists are administered independently by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in eight states. FNB holds a significant retail deposit market share in attractive markets including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of $32 billion, and more than 400 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Company also operates Regency Finance Company, which has more than 75 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, international banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

