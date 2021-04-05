First-of-its-Kind Analysis Maps Fast-Growing Jobtech Market

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from longtime education and workforce investors Ryan Craig and Daniel Pianko defines an emergent category of "jobtech" -- the companies focused on bridging the gap between jobseekers and employers. The inaugural Jobtech Market Map, developed by Craig with Ayesha Khan, an associate at Achieve Partners, and published by Craig's Gap Letter, defines five submarkets including Labor Market Information, Platforms for Job Seekers, and Pathways. According to the analysis, more than $375 billion is spent annually in the U.S. on bridging these gaps.

"Jobtech assumes that education is a means and not an end. It's about the translation of learning experiences and skills into economic outcomes," said Craig. "Solving for the significant friction that exists at the intersection of work and learning is a massive challenge that will fuel the growth of big, mission-driven businesses."

Persistent inequities and inefficiencies at the intersection of education and employment have given rise to a new and significant category of companies that are addressing challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, more than 10 million Americans are unemployed as a result of the pandemic, and research suggests that nearly 40 percent of those jobs will not return. Rising costs have made the traditional college degree an increasingly unattainable path to economic mobility, especially for workers who are Black, Latinx, or from lower-income communities. At the same time, employers are in search of new approaches to both address skill shortages and build a more diverse workforce.

Jobtech describes the broad category of platforms and providers that have emerged to close these equity and talent gaps. Jobtech companies, which include talent marketplaces, labor market information systems, and skills training providers, focus explicitly on creating tighter connections between education and work for both job-seekers and employers. Companies highlighted on the map include established players like Handshake, Emsi, and Credly, as well as new entrants like PrepMD, Talent Path, Optimum Healthcare IT, and Freedom Learning Group.

To see the market map, visit: www.gapletter.com

SOURCE Gap Letter

Related Links

https://gapletter.com

