First Patrick Cady Foundation Grant Recipient Completes Treatment Program

"Without the support of the Patrick Cady Foundation, none of this would be possible and I don't know where I would be without their support," said Vohra. "They were with me every step of the way and it wasn't always fun."

Once a person is selected through the application process, all costs from detox through sober living are covered by the foundation. The treatment facility, housing and vocational programs are located and secured by the foundation as well. The submission process requires that applicants be between the ages of 18-25 and struggling with substance dependency and/or homelessness. The foundation stays actively engaged through every step of the recovery process, including helping to apply for drug-medical, working with probation officers and county officials, and filling out applications for school and financial aid.

"It's one day at a time. We want to provide a sense of trust and support for our clients, it's extremely important for their recovery," said Monika Dinkins, client intake specialist. "We thoroughly vet the treatment centers we work with, because we want to make sure they have the interest of the patient at heart and not just meeting their bottom line. Manu has had 24-hour access to me and our team during this whole process to ensure he has what he needs. His life has forever changed, and his future is bright."

The Patrick Cady Foundation was created in 2017 by Jim Spitzig, to honor the life of his nephew Patrick Cady, who passed away in 2016 from an accidental overdose. The two were close and often discussed how they together could make changes in the drug rehabilitation system while supporting those in dire need of treatment and housing options.

"A lot of the problem lies within the system, and it needs to change. Not many young people or their families can afford to pay for treatment," said Spitzig. "I wanted to make a difference by taking away the worry, so the focus could be on getting better and leading productive lives. I want young people to thrive because they are the future," he said.

The Patrick Cady Foundation is a 501c (3) nonprofit corporation headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at www.patrickcadyfoundation.org.

