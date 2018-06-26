First Recorded Vape E Liquid Shipment Headed to Mars

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online vape store Breazy.com reports today that the first intergalactic vape order is en route to Mars. The destination has been identified by NASA's Opportunity Rover as the most hospitable site for a future human colonization of Mars, and the perfect place to rip fat clouds in space. Breazy's vape mod shaped ship was packed to the brim with e liquid favorites such as Naked 100 e liquid and Dinner Lady e liquid, which we know our Martian friends will love.

"We're absolutely thrilled to claim our place in history not only as the first retailer to ship e-liquids and vape hardware to the Red Planet, but the first retailer to launch any type of consumer good via a vape fueled rocket to a foreign planet. Our buyer, who prefers we refer to him or her under the pseudonym Leon Muskrat, has yet to take up residence in the future Mars colony, but enthusiastically anticipates a supply of Hawaiian Pog e liquid and a batch of fresh Smok products awaiting their arrival," shares Breazy's Space Program Director Doris Pickleberry.

"Don't worry, we've totally got this," assured Delivery Advisor Dwight Lederhosin tasked with completing the order. "What do you think, we're idiots or something? That was rhetorical, please don't respond."

CEO Andy Aranda couldn't be reached for comment, but hopes you enjoy this parody.

All jokes aside, Breazy is one of the top distributors of vape products on earth, offering shipping globally and eventually to probably at least dozens of intergalactic locations. The company boasts one of the broadest selections of e liquids available on Earth (or any other known planet), and offers free shipping on US domestic orders of $50 or more. Intergalactic shipping is more expensive, but we have an entire team working on that.

For a limited time, Breazy is offering 30% off all e liquid in addition to their free shipping promo with the promo code "MARS" at checkout. You deserve it, because you actually read this.

