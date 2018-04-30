First Resource Bank Announces Most Profitable Quarter To Date; Net Income Grew 20% Over The Prior Quarter

EXTON, Pa., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2018 included:

  • Net income of $480,992 was the highest quarterly profit in the Bank's history
  • Net income grew 20% over the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 18% over the quarter ended March 31, 2017
  • Total interest income grew 3% over the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 14% over the quarter ended March 31, 2017
  • Total loans grew 11% when comparing March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2017
  • Net interest margin increased 8 basis points from 3.90% in the quarter ended December 31, 2017 to 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018

Glenn B. Marshall, President & CEO, stated, "We are pleased with first quarter results as we were able to deploy federal income tax savings into enhancing our staffing and moving forward with plans for a third branch, while still achieving record profitability. The Bank's scalability has been enhanced with personnel moves made during the quarter and we are very excited about our planned geographic expansion into the Wayne, Pennsylvania market."  

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $480,992, which compares to $401,757 for the previous quarter and $406,553 for the first quarter of the prior year. The first quarter of 2018 was impacted by the lower corporate federal income tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017.

Net interest income was $2,397,303 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to $2,348,581 for the previous quarter, an improvement of 2%.  The net interest margin increased 8 basis points from 3.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 to 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 14 basis points during the first quarter led by a 3 basis point increase in loan yields to 5.23%. The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 3 basis points during the first quarter to 0.96%. 

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $115,742, as compared to $93,721 for the previous quarter and $261,270 for the first quarter of the prior year. There were no gains on sales of SBA loan recognized during the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $155 thousand in gains on sales of SBA loans recognized during the first quarter of 2017.

Non-interest expense increased $169 thousand, or 10%, in the three months ended March 31, 2018 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, advertising, data processing and other costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees.

Deposits grew a net $615 thousand from $210.9 million at December 31, 2017 to $211.5 million at March 31, 2018. During the first quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $52 thousand, totaling $25.0 million at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $1.2 million, or 12%, from $9.8 million at December 31, 2017 to $8.6 million at March 31, 2018. Money market deposits decreased $836 thousand, or 1%, from $108.5 million at December 31, 2017 to $107.7 million at March 31, 2018. Certificates of deposit increased $2.6 million, or 4%, from $67.7 million at December 31, 2017 to $70.2 million at March 31, 2018.

The loan portfolio grew $5.8 million, or 3%, during the first quarter from $217.5 million at December 31, 2017 to $223.3 million at March 31, 2018, with the majority of that growth in commercial real estate loans and construction loans.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:

Mar. 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017

Mar. 31,

2017






Commercial real estate

$  151,113,428

$  147,895,320

$  133,235,684

Commercial construction

22,295,657

19,794,234

19,716,986

Commercial business

28,297,067

28,315,241

26,727,194

Consumer

21,600,352

21,459,111

22,347,176






Total loans

$  223,306,504

$  217,463,906

$  202,027,040






The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at March 31, 2018 as compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2017 and 0.81% at March 31, 2017. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $3.0 million at March 31, 2018, a 1% decrease as compared to the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 1.13% at December 31, 2017 to 1.17% at March 31, 2018.

Total stockholder's equity increased 2% from $23.2 million at December 31, 2017 to $23.5 million at March 31, 2018, primarily due to net income generated. Book value per share increased 14 cents during the first quarter of 2018 to $8.97 per share at March 31, 2018.

Total assets decreased $10.7 million, or 4% during the first quarter of 2018. This decline was primarily the result of short term investments purchased near year-end that matured early in the first quarter which were funded with overnight borrowings.

Selected Financial Data:

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31, 
2018

December 31,
2017




Cash and due from banks

$     1,689,709

$     2,998,367

Time deposits at other banks

599,000

599,000

Investments

20,353,738

36,219,930

Loans

223,306,504

217,463,906

Allowance for loan losses

(1,888,321)

(1,751,953)

Premises & equipment

5,755,854

5,671,763

Other assets

8,000,132

7,353,942




Total assets

$ 257,816,616

$ 268,554,955




Non-interest bearing deposits

$   25,039,012

$   24,987,354

Interest-bearing checking

8,574,495

9,755,198

Money market

107,664,560

108,500,566

Time deposits

70,238,585

67,658,995

  Total deposits

211,516,652

210,902,113

Short term borrowings

2,653,000

17,997,000

Long term borrowings

14,915,500

11,287,500

Subordinated debt

3,979,726

3,977,603

Other liabilities

1,227,818

1,227,099




Total liabilities

234,292,696

245,391,315




Total stockholders' equity

23,523,920

23,163,640




Total Liabilities &

     Stockholders' Equity

$ 257,816,616

$ 268,554,955


 

Performance Statistics
(unaudited)

 

 

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2018

 

 

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2017

 

 

Qtr Ended

Sept. 30,

2017

 

 

Qtr Ended

June 30,

2017

 

 

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2017






Net interest margin

3.98%

3.90%

3.96%

3.87%

3.70%






Nonperforming loans/

   Total loans

1.35%

1.39%

1.54%

0.99%

0.71%






Nonperforming assets/

   Total assets

1.17%

1.13%

1.28%

0.83%

0.60%






Allowance for loan losses/

   Total loans

0.85%

0.81%

0.86%

0.80%

0.81%






Average loans/Average

   assets

86.1%

84.3%

84.6%

84.3%

82.3%






Non-interest expenses*/

   Average assets

2.84%

2.57%

2.68%

2.78%

2.75%






Earnings per share – basic

   and diluted

$0.18

$0.15

$0.18

$0.18

$0.19






Book value per share

$8.97

$8.83

$8.72

$8.55

$8.61






Total shares outstanding

2,623,575

2,621,887

2,619,773

2,617,596

2,102,476






* Annualized




Income Statements (unaudited)


 

Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2018

 

Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2017

 

Qtr. Ended
Sept 30,

2017

 

Qtr. Ended
June 30,

2017

 

Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,

2017










INTEREST INCOME








Loans, including fees

$2,849,596

$2,768,463

$2,714,301

$2,615,571

$2,503,577

Securities

130,141

113,230

109,255

102,142

98,823

Other

2,563

15,593

13,976

10,888

21,723

 Total interest income

2,982,300

2,897,286

2,837,532

2,728,601

2,624,123










INTEREST EXPENSE








Deposits

441,063

433,287

410,731

408,308

409,673

Borrowings

76,810

47,575

47,005

49,122

50,935

Subordinated debt

67,124

67,843

67,847

67,486

67,124

 Total interest expense

584,997

548,705

525,583

524,916

527,732










Net interest income

2,397,303

2,348,581

2,311,949

2,203,685

2,096,391










Provision for loan losses

134,322

89,233

123,974

20,085

120,024










Net interest income after
provision for loan losses

2,262,981

2,259,348

2,187,975

2,183,600

1,976,367










NON-INTEREST INCOME








BOLI income

35,040

28,258

28,473

28,522

28,370

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-

-

41,536

-

155,337

Other

80,702

65,463

65,797

71,030

77,563

 Total non-interest income

115,742

93,721

135,806

99,552

261,270










NON-INTEREST EXPENSE








Salaries & benefits

1,028,005

923,583

947,285

895,634

863,822

Occupancy & equipment

194,772

175,539

188,968

187,672

190,781

Professional fees

87,452

90,275

82,922

144,447

113,494

Advertising

62,222

24,802

41,717

47,905

42,475

Data processing

105,617

102,435

93,119

98,353

96,278

Other

317,187

309,388

292,103

294,235

332,733

Total non-interest

     expense

1,795,255

1,626,022

1,646,114

1,668,246

1,639,583










Income before income tax
expense

583,468

727,047

677,667

614,906

598,054










Federal income tax expense

102,476

325,290

215,963

197,205

191,501










Net income

$  480,992

$  401,757

$   461,704

$   417,701

$   406,553










About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with two full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events.  These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts.  When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.  Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. 

