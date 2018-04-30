First Resource Bank Announces Most Profitable Quarter To Date; Net Income Grew 20% Over The Prior Quarter

Highlights for the first quarter of 2018 included:

Net income of $480,992 was the highest quarterly profit in the Bank's history

Net income grew 20% over the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 18% over the quarter ended March 31, 2017

Total interest income grew 3% over the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 14% over the quarter ended March 31, 2017

Total loans grew 11% when comparing March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2017

Net interest margin increased 8 basis points from 3.90% in the quarter ended December 31, 2017 to 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018

Glenn B. Marshall, President & CEO, stated, "We are pleased with first quarter results as we were able to deploy federal income tax savings into enhancing our staffing and moving forward with plans for a third branch, while still achieving record profitability. The Bank's scalability has been enhanced with personnel moves made during the quarter and we are very excited about our planned geographic expansion into the Wayne, Pennsylvania market."

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $480,992, which compares to $401,757 for the previous quarter and $406,553 for the first quarter of the prior year. The first quarter of 2018 was impacted by the lower corporate federal income tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017.

Net interest income was $2,397,303 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to $2,348,581 for the previous quarter, an improvement of 2%. The net interest margin increased 8 basis points from 3.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 to 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 14 basis points during the first quarter led by a 3 basis point increase in loan yields to 5.23%. The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 3 basis points during the first quarter to 0.96%.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $115,742, as compared to $93,721 for the previous quarter and $261,270 for the first quarter of the prior year. There were no gains on sales of SBA loan recognized during the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $155 thousand in gains on sales of SBA loans recognized during the first quarter of 2017.

Non-interest expense increased $169 thousand, or 10%, in the three months ended March 31, 2018 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, advertising, data processing and other costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees.

Deposits grew a net $615 thousand from $210.9 million at December 31, 2017 to $211.5 million at March 31, 2018. During the first quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $52 thousand, totaling $25.0 million at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $1.2 million, or 12%, from $9.8 million at December 31, 2017 to $8.6 million at March 31, 2018. Money market deposits decreased $836 thousand, or 1%, from $108.5 million at December 31, 2017 to $107.7 million at March 31, 2018. Certificates of deposit increased $2.6 million, or 4%, from $67.7 million at December 31, 2017 to $70.2 million at March 31, 2018.

The loan portfolio grew $5.8 million, or 3%, during the first quarter from $217.5 million at December 31, 2017 to $223.3 million at March 31, 2018, with the majority of that growth in commercial real estate loans and construction loans.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017











Commercial real estate $ 151,113,428

$ 147,895,320

$ 133,235,684 Commercial construction 22,295,657

19,794,234

19,716,986 Commercial business 28,297,067

28,315,241

26,727,194 Consumer 21,600,352

21,459,111

22,347,176











Total loans $ 223,306,504

$ 217,463,906

$ 202,027,040













The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at March 31, 2018 as compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2017 and 0.81% at March 31, 2017. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $3.0 million at March 31, 2018, a 1% decrease as compared to the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 1.13% at December 31, 2017 to 1.17% at March 31, 2018.

Total stockholder's equity increased 2% from $23.2 million at December 31, 2017 to $23.5 million at March 31, 2018, primarily due to net income generated. Book value per share increased 14 cents during the first quarter of 2018 to $8.97 per share at March 31, 2018.

Total assets decreased $10.7 million, or 4% during the first quarter of 2018. This decline was primarily the result of short term investments purchased near year-end that matured early in the first quarter which were funded with overnight borrowings.

Selected Financial Data: Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017







Cash and due from banks $ 1,689,709

$ 2,998,367 Time deposits at other banks 599,000

599,000 Investments 20,353,738

36,219,930 Loans 223,306,504

217,463,906 Allowance for loan losses (1,888,321)

(1,751,953) Premises & equipment 5,755,854

5,671,763 Other assets 8,000,132

7,353,942







Total assets $ 257,816,616

$ 268,554,955







Non-interest bearing deposits $ 25,039,012

$ 24,987,354 Interest-bearing checking 8,574,495

9,755,198 Money market 107,664,560

108,500,566 Time deposits 70,238,585

67,658,995 Total deposits 211,516,652

210,902,113 Short term borrowings 2,653,000

17,997,000 Long term borrowings 14,915,500

11,287,500 Subordinated debt 3,979,726

3,977,603 Other liabilities 1,227,818

1,227,099







Total liabilities 234,292,696

245,391,315







Total stockholders' equity 23,523,920

23,163,640







Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 257,816,616

$ 268,554,955





Performance Statistics

(unaudited) Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2018 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2017 Qtr Ended Sept. 30, 2017 Qtr Ended June 30, 2017 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2017











Net interest margin 3.98% 3.90% 3.96% 3.87% 3.70%











Nonperforming loans/ Total loans 1.35% 1.39% 1.54% 0.99% 0.71%











Nonperforming assets/ Total assets 1.17% 1.13% 1.28% 0.83% 0.60%











Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans 0.85% 0.81% 0.86% 0.80% 0.81%











Average loans/Average assets 86.1% 84.3% 84.6% 84.3% 82.3%











Non-interest expenses*/ Average assets 2.84% 2.57% 2.68% 2.78% 2.75%











Earnings per share – basic and diluted $0.18 $0.15 $0.18 $0.18 $0.19











Book value per share $8.97 $8.83 $8.72 $8.55 $8.61











Total shares outstanding 2,623,575 2,621,887 2,619,773 2,617,596 2,102,476











* Annualized











Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2018

Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2017

Qtr. Ended

Sept 30, 2017

Qtr. Ended

June 30, 2017

Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31, 2017



















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans, including fees $2,849,596

$2,768,463

$2,714,301

$2,615,571

$2,503,577 Securities 130,141

113,230

109,255

102,142

98,823 Other 2,563

15,593

13,976

10,888

21,723 Total interest income 2,982,300

2,897,286

2,837,532

2,728,601

2,624,123



















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits 441,063

433,287

410,731

408,308

409,673 Borrowings 76,810

47,575

47,005

49,122

50,935 Subordinated debt 67,124

67,843

67,847

67,486

67,124 Total interest expense 584,997

548,705

525,583

524,916

527,732



















Net interest income 2,397,303

2,348,581

2,311,949

2,203,685

2,096,391



















Provision for loan losses 134,322

89,233

123,974

20,085

120,024



















Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 2,262,981

2,259,348

2,187,975

2,183,600

1,976,367



















NON-INTEREST INCOME

















BOLI income 35,040

28,258

28,473

28,522

28,370 Gain on sale of SBA loans -

-

41,536

-

155,337 Other 80,702

65,463

65,797

71,030

77,563 Total non-interest income 115,742

93,721

135,806

99,552

261,270



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries & benefits 1,028,005

923,583

947,285

895,634

863,822 Occupancy & equipment 194,772

175,539

188,968

187,672

190,781 Professional fees 87,452

90,275

82,922

144,447

113,494 Advertising 62,222

24,802

41,717

47,905

42,475 Data processing 105,617

102,435

93,119

98,353

96,278 Other 317,187

309,388

292,103

294,235

332,733 Total non-interest expense 1,795,255

1,626,022

1,646,114

1,668,246

1,639,583



















Income before income tax

expense 583,468

727,047

677,667

614,906

598,054



















Federal income tax expense 102,476

325,290

215,963

197,205

191,501



















Net income $ 480,992

$ 401,757

$ 461,704

$ 417,701

$ 406,553





















About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with two full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

