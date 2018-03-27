First Smart Cat Care Device, Petpresso, Launches on Kickstarter

SEVILLE, Spain, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Spanish startup Petpresso launches on Kickstarter. Focusing on an early bird special starting at $169, the project aim is raising $15,000 to start making Petpresso, the first Smart Care Device especially designed for cats, a real help and relief for cat owners who cannot always be home as much as they want to take care of their kitties.

Petpresso is a great help for cats with health problems such as being overweight, diabetes, kidney failure and other commonly dangerous cat diseases.

Petpresso for cats, first smart cat care device Petpresso's Team

Petpresso is not just another automatic cat feeder, but a real Smart Care Device for cats which main features are:

Regulate food and water intake

Create a regular feeding schedule

Get instant alerts and notifications

Manage and control everything from your smartphone via Petpresso App

Put your cat on a diet: schedule how much and how many times to feed your cat

Daniel Morales, CEO at Petpresso explains: "Petpresso will finally allow cat owners to feel like they can really be sure their cats are doing well even when they're not home for a few days, and further more, Petpresso will alert you and help you prevent health problems by sending alerts in real time if something is not OK with your cat, so that you can take her to your vet in time."

Javier Castro, Founder and inventor comments: "It all begun when my cat was starting to gain weight, I needed something to help me take care of him, but the cat feeders where not exactly what I was looking for, so why not creating a smart device for cats?"

Petpresso has worked together with feline veterinarians and catlovers, to create a device that cat owners and their furry loved ones would love. Petpresso helps owners detect the problem and take their cats to the vet in time!

Petpresso technology involves machine learning, artificial intelligence and internet of things, to create the perfect device to take the best care of our feline furry friends wherever we are.

Petpresso team is formed by professionals in engineering, advertising, communication, graphic design, veterinary and programming, always eager and willing to give the best of them to meet your expectations.

Link to Kickstarter Landing:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1401572658/first-smart-care-device-for-cats-health-diet-and-m?utm_source=erelease&utm_medium=prerelease&utm_campaign=viral

Further info, please contact:

Dolores Vela

Petpresso CMO

0034670386455

192406@email4pr.com

www.pet-presso.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-smart-cat-care-device-petpresso-launches-on-kickstarter-300620388.html

SOURCE Petpresso

Related Links

http://www.pet-presso.com

