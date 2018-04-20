First Student Westmont Bus Monitors Vote To Join Teamsters Local 777

The workers will immediately be covered by the First Student National Master Agreement. With the addition of the Westmont yard, the Teamsters now represent every single First Student bus monitor in DuPage County.

Bertha Adams is a monitor at First Student Westmont with 15 years of experience, and she has been with the company since 2012.

"Monitors at First Student in Villa Park and Glen Ellyn reach a $15.00 per hour rate, why not us?" Adams said. "It's not just about wages, either. A Teamster contract will also bring us job security, representation and guaranteed safety standards for our vehicles."

