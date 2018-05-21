First Truly Automatic Tree Watering System, Stay Green Launches on Kickstarter

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stay Green watering system launches on Kickstarter today as the first truly automatic system to keep Christmas trees hydrated all season long. Early birds can get a complete system for $49.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/318273980/stay-green-the-automatic-christmas-tree-watering-s?ref=5usr3v

Looks like a present, serves as a water reservoir for a tree. This prototype represents what the final commercial will be similar to, but isn't an exact model. The gift cleverly hides how the tree stays so green.

It might be early to think of Christmas, but the Kickstarter is live now in preparation for the 2018 season.

Any of the over 30 million owners of a real Christmas tree each year will benefit from a Stay Green system. Avoid the mess of needles falling off and a serious fire hazard by keeping a real tree hydrated for four to five weeks, on average.

The system comes with a tree stand with a water level sensor that's attached to a water reservoir cleverly disguised as a gift.

When the season arrives place the real tree into the stand, connect the reservoir and add water. No more spills, or crawling on the floor to reach the stand, because the sensor alerts the reservoir when to refill it.

When the reservoir runs low simply remove the box and add water. Most trees, on average, will only need water added twice during in the entire season. Users can even go out of town for a week or more and return to a beautiful, hydrated tree.

It's easily taken down and stored while not in use, as the stand and attachments fit nicely inside the reservoir container.

Invented by David Patterson, "a mechanical engineer but more importantly, a regular guy" who enjoys having a live tree during the Christmas season.

"Unfortunately, I've learned having live Christmas trees are a pain to keep green for the entire season," Patterson said. "And they can be a serious fire hazard."

The NFPA reported a yearly average of six deaths, 16 injuries and $14.8 million in property damage due to Christmas tree fires.

To solve this problem, he came up with the idea of having a stand that could automatically be refilled.

