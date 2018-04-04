Fish & Richardson Adds Elizabeth King as Of Counsel in Houston

Previously, King was a principal/partner at Sutton McAughan Deaver, and before that a shareholder/director at Conley Rose. She has also served as an examining attorney at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

King has represented a wide range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to small/mid-sized businesses. In addition to managing trademark prosecution and protection for clients, King is a skilled litigator with experience handling trademark infringement cases in federal court, before the Federal Circuit, and before the USPTO.

"We are thrilled to have Elizabeth join our growing trademark team," said Cynthia Walden, Fish's Trademark and Copyright Practice Group Leader. "She is a top-notch attorney with impressive expertise developing global trademark protection strategies for large clients with complex issues. She will be a valuable resource for our clients and a great addition to our deep bench of seasoned trademark and copyright lawyers."

King concluded her presidency of the Houston Intellectual Property Law Association on March 31st, and has served on the USPTO Subcommittee of Trademark Office Practices International Trademark Association (INTA) since 2016.

She has been named a "Top 1000 Trademark Practitioner Worldwide" by World Trademark Review for eight consecutive years (2011-2018) and an "IP Star" by Managing IP for six consecutive years (2013-2018). She was named to Best Lawyers in America: Intellectual Property in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

King received her J.D. from South Texas College of Law in 1993 and her B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1990.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent, trademark and copyright prosecution and counseling, intellectual property litigation, and commercial litigation services. The firm has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as its nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the No. 1 firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, with more cases than any other firm. Since 1878, Fish attorneys have been winning cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit https://www.fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson 617-879-1511

800-818-5070 amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--richardson-adds-elizabeth-king-as-of-counsel-in-houston-300624517.html

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

