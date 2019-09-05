FISH Foundation Global Nation Announces International Nobility Day

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FISH Foundation Global Nation today announced February 8, 2020 as International Nobility Day. The new International Day of Nobility will be an annual day to empower and improve the lives of people living in poverty and misplaced refugees around the world, through the actions of Nobility Giving to enhance and improve the standards of life in global communities. http://fish-foundation-global-nation.com

"It will be an international day specifically to celebrate and extend to people in the world virtue, goodness, honor, honesty, decency, integrity, magnanimity, generosity, selflessness, and bravery," says Roné de Beauvoir Founder/CEO at FISH Foundation Global Nation. "We're facing an international crisis of epic proportions. Conflict, racism, hate, war and disaster are displacing more people whether refugee or citizen than at any time in human history. The FISH Foundation Global Nation believes that this is an issue that demands action NOW (No Opportunity Wasted). We believe a day allocated annually solely to covet Noble actions will bring social change and meaningful benefits. For this reason, we are announcing our declaration of "International Nobility Day," http://fish-foundation-global-nation.com a worldwide network of people, leaders, companies and governments to harness the power of community and create a movement of Nobility."

Benefits of International Nobility Day.

Opportunity to hire a refugee, and improve the standards of living to a family in crisis

It will improve strength and sustainability of the country's economy and unemployment rates will drop

Refugees and migrants searching for safe havens and opportunities benefit their host nations' economies within five years of arrival ( Hiring Refugees )

International Nobility Day will officially launch February 8, 2020. For more information on International Nobility Day, the events and participating countries, visit http://fish-foundation-global-nation.com.

About Company: FISH Foundation Global Nation brings together nations and their communities to work for peace, justice, human dignity and social progress.

FISH Foundation Global Nation

