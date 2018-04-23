Fish To Be Flying At Annual Flora-Bama Beach Party & Mullet Toss, April 27 - 29th

The week long event starts off with the Mullet Man Triathlon Saturday, April 21st benefiting Leukemia Lymphoma Society and the Mullet Swing Golf Classic Wednesday, April 25th benefiting Multiple Sclerosis Society. A special performance brought to you by 95KSJ with the James Barker Band keeps the bash going in the tent Wednesday night. Then the party kick off to Mullet Toss begins Thursday with people flocking in to listen to the popular sounds of Wes Loper, Red Clay Strays, Velcro Pygmies, and Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah.

The main event consists of folks throwing a mullet, a mystical fish possessing a gizzard & one of the more plentiful and popular local fish, out of a 10-foot circle, from Perdido Key, Florida towards Orange Beach, Alabama. Overall winners win bragging rights for years, trophies, and gift certificates to local establishments! Other trophies will be awarded 3-deep in 19 total age categories, male & female, for each day of toss, Friday through Sunday, beginning at 10am. Kids kick off the toss and then adults follow at noon with daily finals at 4pm. The toss fee is $15, which includes a souvenir t-shirt, with portion of proceeds to benefit the Community Drug & Alcohol Council, Inc., Youth Reach Gulf Coast, & local Boys & Girls Clubs on both sides of the line.

Other events to include are the "Miss Mullet Toss" bikini contest 3pm Friday & Saturday, with top finishers eligible for the $5,000 Miss Flora-Bama 2018 finals on Labor Day, a DJ on the Red Bull beach stage, a special Mr. Mullet Toss Hot Body contest on Thursday at 6pm, and Friday & Saturday at 1pm. The midway section will be filled with sponsors for our patrons to visit including: Venice Gelato, Maho Shades, Aviate Brand, Picker's Vodka, Bacardi, Bacardi Oakheart, Jagermeister, Jim Beam, Sauza Blue Tequila and Grey Goose. Music will continue throughout the weekend including the "Big Earl Show", Foxy Iguanas, Johnny Barbato Trio, River Dan Band, Oliver's Twist, Jo Jo Pres, Whyte Caps, Anthony Orio, Mario Mena Band, and Ja Rhythm.

Among the four eateries now on premise, the Flora-Bama Yacht Club, newly remodeled Flora-Bama Ole River Grill, The Tipsy Taco, and the original Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar on the Gulf will feature tacos, shrimp, oysters, along with the famous "Bama Burger" and crawfish served by Mudbug Mafia.

The cover charge, Gulf side only, begins Friday through Sunday at 9am. Cover is $10 for those 21+, and $15 for 13-20 year olds, with limited entry and 21 and up only after 6pm. Membership Cards, available online or at the door are $45 and good for the entire event. The bar will be cash only for bar sales on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with plenty of ATM's available.

No charge for parking and lots will be manned by local charities and youth sport groups. Due to heavy congestion, it is still recommended to take shuttles, which will be running at $5 per head non-stop starting 7am on Friday through Sunday. Pick up spots are the Publix parking lot in Orange Beach and the Winn-Dixie lot in Perdido Key. You can also call a taxi in Alabama or a taxi in Florida and Uber or Lyft

For more information, contact Marketing Director - Jenifer Parnell at jenifer@florabama.com, Event Coordinator – Jessica Langston at Jessica@florabama.com or visit us at http://www.florabama.com/mullet-toss.html or on www.facebook.com/florabama

About The Flora-Bama, The Flora-Bama Lounge and Package is a gulf front oyster bar, beach bar, and Gulf Coast cultural landmark, touted as being America's "Last Great Roadhouse". The Flora-Bama takes its name from its location on the Florida-Alabama state line. This famous Gulf Coast establishment has been entertaining visitors and locals alike since 1964. Featuring music 365 days a year of live music from top regional and national acts as well as home of the world famous "Interstate Mullet Toss and Gulf Coast's Greatest Beach Party".

