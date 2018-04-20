FixStream AI Expert To Present at Oracle COLLABORATE 2018

TITLE: Artificial Intelligence to Predict Business Application Issues across Hybrid IT

DATE: Wednesday, April 25 from 11:00 AM–12:00 PM PT

LOCATION: Palm F Room

PRESENTER: Bishnu Nayak, CTO of FixStream and customer Michael Sherwood, Director of Technology and Innovation, City of Las Vegas

TOPIC: The City of Las Vegas is transforming into a SmartCity by working to identify the greatest IoT technologies. The end-to-end architecture is supported by a combination of distributed IoT, as well as backend IT, applications and infrastructure. The reliability, performance and availability of end-user IoT services heavily rely on IT capabilities that deliver critical business processes such as eCommerce, order-to-cash, customer relationship management, supply chain and many more production workflows. Guaranteeing the uptime and performance of these critical business processes can be particularly challenging when they are deployed across distributed hybrid IT environments interfacing with IoT users from different places, as well as devices.

Join this session to learn how FixStream is enabling the City of Las Vegas SmartCity Initiative with its Artificial Intelligence platform (AIOps). Bishnu Nayak and Michael Sherwood will discuss how AIOps helped Las Vegas become a SmartCity with its auto-discovery, multi-layer, multi-vendor and multi-domain correlation, visualization, machine learning and AI capabilities.

FixStream offers the industry's first AIOps Platform for Oracle ERP. Its solution facilitates the rapid adoption of Oracle ERP by automating the discovery and mapping of critical business processes to application process flows, hosts, backend databases and infrastructure entities such as switches, routers and storage arrays. FixStream 6.0 provides support for Oracle ERP 12.X, Oracle Real Application Clusters, Oracle VM hypervisor, and Oracle Fusion Middleware in on-premises, hybrid, public or Oracle ERP cloud deployments.

For more details on FixStream presentations and activities during COLLABORATE 2018 or to get a demo at the show, stop by booth 1011.

About COLLABORATE 2018

COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community is where Oracle power users and IT decision makers find practical solutions for today and strategies for tomorrow. This conference empowers users of Oracle business applications and database software to gain greater value from their Oracle investments through real-world education and networking. Created by and for users, COLLABORATE provides a personalized experience alongside functional and technical insight from other experienced professionals, whether your organization seeks to maximize its on-premises solutions, evaluate a path to the cloud, or optimize your business in the cloud. Participants can expand their community and gain direct access to Oracle. COLLABORATE is jointly presented by the Independent Oracle Users Group (IOUG), the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) and Quest International Users Group (Quest).

About FixStream

FixStream is the Artificial Intelligence company for IT Operations. With FixStream, IT operations can now get real-time insights and powerful analytics across business, operations, applications and infrastructure to prevent outages and increase revenues. Its out-of-the-box Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) platform offers industry-first end-to-end visibility to quickly correlate, visualize and predict business application issues across an enterprise's entire hybrid IT stack. For additional information, visit http://www.fixstream.com, or connect with FixStream on LinkedIn and Twitter.

