Flat Glass Market size to grow by 23.86 Mn MT | 65% market share occupied by APAC | Technavio

The global flat glass market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV are some of the major market participants.

The rising demand from the solar energy sector will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Float Glass



Sheet Glass



Rolled Glass

End-user

Construction



Automotive



Solar Glass



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

By type, the float glass segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the superior properties of float glass such as the high degree of light transmission, the ability to be produced in a range of colors, the ability to be produced in a range of opacities, and good chemical inertness. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, by end-users, the construction industry will exhibit maximum demand for flat glass over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing construction of buildings, malls, commercial complexes, offices, hospitals, data centers, and telecom centers. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for flat glass in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist flat glass market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flat glass market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flat glass market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flat glass market vendors

Flat Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 23.86 million MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments by volume

Comparison by End-user by volume

Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solar glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

Market segments by volume

Comparison by Type by volume

Float glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sheet glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rolled glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type volume

Market Segmentation by Raw Materials

Market segment by raw materials

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation by volume

Geographic comparison by volume

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography by volume

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Vitro SAB De CV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

