Flat Glass Market size to grow by 23.86 Mn MT | 65% market share occupied by APAC | Technavio

Apr 15, 2022, 07:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flat glass market size is expected to increase by 23.86 million MT between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.64% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis on the vendor landscape and the key products offered by prominent vendors.
The global flat glass market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV are some of the major market participants.
The rising demand from the solar energy sector will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Type
- Float Glass
- Sheet Glass
- Rolled Glass
- End-user
- Construction
- Automotive
- Solar Glass
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
By type, the float glass segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the superior properties of float glass such as the high degree of light transmission, the ability to be produced in a range of colors, the ability to be produced in a range of opacities, and good chemical inertness. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, by end-users, the construction industry will exhibit maximum demand for flat glass over the forecast period.
In terms of geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing construction of buildings, malls, commercial complexes, offices, hospitals, data centers, and telecom centers. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for flat glass in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flat glass market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flat glass market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flat glass market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flat glass market vendors
|
Flat Glass Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
23.86 million MT
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.64
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 65%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- Market segments by volume
- Comparison by End-user by volume
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Solar glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Market Segmentation by Type by Volume
- Market segments by volume
- Comparison by Type by volume
- Float glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sheet glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rolled glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type volume
Market Segmentation by Raw Materials
- Market segment by raw materials
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape by Volume
- Geographic segmentation by volume
- Geographic comparison by volume
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography by volume
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC Inc.
- Central Glass Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- CSG Holding Co. Ltd.
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- SCHOTT AG
- Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
- Vitro SAB De CV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
