Flatbread Grill® is the First Restaurant to Create a RAINBOW HUMMUS That Celebrates Diversity and Raises Awareness for the LGTBQ Community

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatbread Grill®, a fast-casual Mediterranean bakery and grill with locations in Hoboken and Jersey City, has created an exclusive menu item to celebrate diversity and raise awareness for the underserved LGTBQ community. Rainbow Hummus will be used to raise funds and support an ongoing partnership with the Hudson Pride Center located in Jersey City. The sisters who founded Flatbread Grill® chose to partner with Hudson Pride Connections Center for their locality and the center's active support and education of an at-risk population.

Mini Sample Size Of Flatbread Grill®'s Rainbow Hummus Flatbread Grill®'s Push-Pop Rainbow Hummus

"Hudson Pride is thrilled to be working with Flatbread Grill® on this very special Rainbow Hummus to celebrate and support all love. Thank you so much Flatbread Grill® for this partnership opportunity!", said Elizabeth Schedl, Chief Operations Officer of Hudson Pride.

The specialty menu item, created exclusively by the Hoboken-born and raised sisters (Fusun, Gonca, and Arzu Esendemir), features six different, all-natural flavors of hummus, including a traditional flavor that has been a staple on Flatbread Grill®'s menu since it was founded in 2007. The vegan, Mediterranean family recipe is delicious, healthy, and rich in nutrients, as well as high in fiber. Flatbread Grill®'s Rainbow Hummus consists of plentiful non-GMO, organic ingredients, such as turmeric, ginger, spirulina, and kale. Rainbow Hummus is the first of its kind on a restaurant's menu. It was created in 2017 by the Esendemir Sisters and is making a return to celebrate Pride 2018. It is available for pre-order immediately, as well as in the Hoboken and Jersey City locations on June 15th.

The hummus is available in a party size, individual size, share size, and in push-pops. The flavors are traditional infused with spirulina (blue), roasted carrot (orange), turmeric ginger (yellow), roasted cabbage (purple), kale and parsley garlic (green), and pickled beet (red).

