Flavored Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Asia-Pacific - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Summary

Flavored Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Asia-Pacific - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Flavored Water market of Asia-Pacific covering 5 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea



Flavored Water - Packaged water which has been flavored by the addition of essences and/or aromatic substances but which does not contain sweetening agents (flavored sweetened waters are included in carbonates if carbonated and in still drinks if non-carbonated)



Flavored Water market in Asia-Pacific registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.05% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 1,524.23 Million in 2017, an increase of 11.00% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2015, when it grew by 33.87% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2013, when it fell by -11.37% over 2012.



The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Flavored Water.



Furthermore, the research handbook details overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.



The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Asia-Pacific's Flavored Water (Soft drinks) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.



Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Liters.



Scope

- Overall Flavored Water (Soft drinks) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

- Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

Reasons to buy

- Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Flavored Water (Soft drinks) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

- Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes and distribution trends.

- Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

- Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

