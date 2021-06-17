Fleet Management Market in Europe 2021-2025: Growth Forecast and Analysis

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the fleet management market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 8.78 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

The report on the fleet management market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on the efficient use of data to enhance fleet management and the integration of video-based safety systems in fleet management.



The fleet management market in Europe analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The fleet management market in Europe is segmented as below:



By Technology

Commercial telematics hardware

Software

Connectivity technologies

By Geographical Landscape

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

This study identifies government regulations related to the use of GPS trackers as one of the prime reasons driving the fleet management market in Europe growth during the next few years.



The report on the fleet management market in Europe covers the following areas:

Fleet management market sizing in Europe

Fleet management market forecast in Europe

Fleet management market industry analysis in Europe

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fleet management market vendors in Europe that include AB Volvo, ABAX UK Ltd., Astrata Group, Bridgestone Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Daimler AG, Fleet Complete, MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the fleet management market analysis report in Europe includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Commercial telematics hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Connectivity technologies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Companies Mentioned

AB Volvo

ABAX UK Ltd.

Astrata Group

Bridgestone Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Daimler AG

Fleet Complete

MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

