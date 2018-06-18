Fleets See First-Hand Proprietary Atomic-Forged Process as Fleets Visit PureForge Headquarters During GFX

POWAY, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PureForge®, a leader in the innovation of advanced surface nano-technology, recently closed out the Government Fleet Expo with a private event at the Company's headquarters in Poway, California. Over 30 participating fleets had the opportunity to meet members of the PureForge team, tour the state-of-the-art headquarters, and get an inside look at the proprietary production systems responsible for the Atomic-Forged® process.

Photo shows Eric Winterset, Superintendent of Maintenance at the City of Long Beach, watching first-hand what the Atomic-Forged process looks like.

The City of Long Beach, who has been piloting the PureForge zinc-coated Atomic-Forged rotors on a Crown Vic and an F150 lifeguard vehicle, was one of the government fleets represented. After seeing the process up close, Eric Winterset, Superintendent of Maintenance for the City of Long Beach, remarked, "It has been amazing to see how this process strengthens the durability of the rotor to achieve the Company's best-in-class five-year/200,000 mile guarantee."

"Having these fleets join us at headquarters was a highlight for us as well," said Amy Dobrikova, PureForge's Vice President of Sales. "Seeing their excitement for the products reinforced what we've been hearing from all our pilot customers. One fleet was so impressed they loaded up a pilot sample to install first thing the following week!"

PureForge rotors are available through the Company's web site, pureforge.com, or by calling 855-PRFORGE (855-773-6743).

About PureForge

PureForge provides nano-surface technology for the braking industry, delivering superior braking performance to commercial, law enforcement, and federal fleets as well as the high performance, racing, and aftermarket sectors. PureForge pioneered the innovation and development of highly superior performance brakes. PureForge technology also has clear and demonstrable applications in several other industries. For more information on PureForge, please visit pureforge.com.

SOURCE PureForge.com

