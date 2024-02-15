CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and scalable data center solutions, today announces its designation as a Pinnacle Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Partner within the Broadcom Partner Advantage program. This recognition places Flexential among an elite group of only 12 VMware Cloud Service Providers (VCSP) in North America, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in managed services.

Flexential Achieves Pinnacle Partner Status with VMware by Broadcom, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Delivering Exceptional Cloud Solutions

The recent acquisition of VMware by Broadcom represents a significant shift in the cloud services landscape, prompting organizations to navigate new licensing models and subscription constructs. Flexential's elevation to Pinnacle partner status reinforces its position as a leading cloud solution provider in the market and its dedication to supporting customers through this transition. With access to enhanced discounts and support unique to Pinnacle partners, Flexential is poised to deliver unparalleled value to its customers. As one of the select few CSPs in North America with this designation, Flexential has a unique opportunity to influence the future direction of VMware by Broadcom's offerings and ensure that its customers benefit from the latest developments and capabilities.

"Achieving Pinnacle partner status with VMware by Broadcom as one of just 12 VMware Cloud Service Providers in North America underscores our commitment to providing hybrid IT solutions at scale," stated Ryan Mallory, COO, Flexential. "This recognition not only validates our expertise as a leading VMware solutions provider, but also empowers us to provide our customers with unmatched value and support as they tackle the challenges of today's cloud landscape. We are excited to continue driving innovation and success for our customers."

Flexential's Offerings as a Pinnacle Cloud Service Provider

Flexential offers a comprehensive range of VMware by Broadcom-powered cloud solutions to meet diverse business needs, including Multi-tenant Cloud, Hosted Private Cloud, and the unique Hosted Private Cloud - Advanced Access. With Advanced Access, customers have full customization control over their cloud environment, including CPU, memory, and storage capacities. This is the only hosted private cloud solution on the market that provides complete control and VMware vCenter management, offering enterprises the desired flexibility and scalability while relieving them from infrastructure management burdens.

Additionally, Flexential's Cloud Fabric ensures seamless connectivity to major Public Cloud providers, allowing easy integration and workload management across platforms. With 41 data centers offering colocation and wholesale options, Flexential guarantees reliable, secure, and low-latency connectivity. Combined with VMware-powered cloud solutions, businesses can achieve optimal performance, scalability, and security in their Hybrid IT environments.

Flexential Pinnacle partner status also enables enhanced support capabilities, including access to select support services and senior VMware engineers. This ensures Flexential can offer its customers not only the highest quality cloud solutions but also superior support experiences. The company's commitment to leveraging the increased feature set and capabilities of VCF highlights its focus on innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

To learn more on how Flexential is supporting customers through this transition, visit our blog, Navigating change: The Flexential approach to the Broadcom-VMware acquisition. Visit www.flexential.com for more on our portfolio of flexible and scalable cloud solutions.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Flexential Contact:

Alison Brooker, Senior Director, Corporate Marketing

Flexential

610.745.2697

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexential