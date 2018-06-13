NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Flexible Packaging



Flexible or easily yielding materials such as plastic and paper are used to make flexible packaging products. The flexible packaging takes the shape of the content in it. A few common examples of flexible packaging are pouches, shrink sleeves, and stretch films.



Technavio's analysts forecast the flexible packaging market in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the flexible packaging market in India for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



Technavio's report, Flexible Packaging Market in India 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amcor

• CONSTANTIA

• HUHTAMAKI GROUP

• Jindal Poly Films

• Uflex



Market driver

• Growing investments in food processing sector in India

Market challenge

• Growing prices of raw materials

Market trend

• Increasing use of stand-up pouches

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



