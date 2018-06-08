Floating Offshore Wind Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Floating Offshore Wind, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
To date, the development of floating offshore wind has been largely limited to pilot- and demonstration-scale installations. But much has been learned and the successful commissioning last year of Hywind Scotland - the world's first floating offshore wind farm - heralds the beginning of the take-off' stage for the technology.
Now, the focus is on moving beyond the pilot and demonstration-scale projects and towards the commercialisation and up-scaling of floating offshore wind. And like those achieved in both the onshore and bottom-fixed offshore wind sectors, with technological development and up-scaling come cost reductions. Floating wind is expected to follow a similar downward trajectory over the next decade, making it cost-competitive with other renewable energy sources.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Technology
- Turbines
- Floating foundations
- Anchoring systems
- Vessels and installation methods
- Ports and harbour facilities
3. Current & future projects
- Europe
- Norway
- UK
- Hywind Scotland
- Kincardine
- Dounreay Tr
- Floating Power Plant
- Katanes
- Dyfed Floating Energy Park
- Wave Hub
- Ireland
- Ireland Floating Energy Park
- Portugal
- France
- Floatgen
- Golfe du Lion
- le de Groix & Belle- le
- Le Gruissan
- Provence Grand Large
- Spain
- FloCan5
4. USA
- East coast
- West coast
- Humboldt
- Morro Bay
- Oahu, Hawaii
5. Asia
- Japan
- Fukushima
- Goto
- Kitakyushu
- Taiwan
- W1N
- China
Tables
Floating offshore wind developments expected to materialise by 2028
Figures
Cumulative capacity forecasts to 2028
