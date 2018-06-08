Floating Offshore Wind Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2028

To date, the development of floating offshore wind has been largely limited to pilot- and demonstration-scale installations. But much has been learned and the successful commissioning last year of Hywind Scotland - the world's first floating offshore wind farm - heralds the beginning of the take-off' stage for the technology.

Now, the focus is on moving beyond the pilot and demonstration-scale projects and towards the commercialisation and up-scaling of floating offshore wind. And like those achieved in both the onshore and bottom-fixed offshore wind sectors, with technological development and up-scaling come cost reductions. Floating wind is expected to follow a similar downward trajectory over the next decade, making it cost-competitive with other renewable energy sources.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Technology

Turbines

Floating foundations

Anchoring systems

Vessels and installation methods

Ports and harbour facilities

3. Current & future projects

Europe

Norway

UK

Hywind Scotland



Kincardine



Dounreay Tr



Floating Power Plant



Katanes



Dyfed Floating Energy Park



Wave Hub

Ireland

Ireland Floating Energy Park

Portugal

France

Floatgen



Golfe du Lion



le de Groix & Belle- le



Le Gruissan



Provence Grand Large

Spain

FloCan5

4. USA

East coast

West coast

Humboldt

Morro Bay

Oahu, Hawaii

5. Asia

Japan

Fukushima



Goto



Kitakyushu

Taiwan

W1N

China

Tables

Floating offshore wind developments expected to materialise by 2028



Figures

Cumulative capacity forecasts to 2028

