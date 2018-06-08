Floating Offshore Wind Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

18:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Floating Offshore Wind, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To date, the development of floating offshore wind has been largely limited to pilot- and demonstration-scale installations. But much has been learned and the successful commissioning last year of Hywind Scotland - the world's first floating offshore wind farm - heralds the beginning of the take-off' stage for the technology.

Now, the focus is on moving beyond the pilot and demonstration-scale projects and towards the commercialisation and up-scaling of floating offshore wind. And like those achieved in both the onshore and bottom-fixed offshore wind sectors, with technological development and up-scaling come cost reductions. Floating wind is expected to follow a similar downward trajectory over the next decade, making it cost-competitive with other renewable energy sources.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Technology

  • Turbines
  • Floating foundations
  • Anchoring systems
  • Vessels and installation methods
  • Ports and harbour facilities

3. Current & future projects

  • Europe
  • Norway
  • UK
    • Hywind Scotland
    • Kincardine
    • Dounreay Tr
    • Floating Power Plant
    • Katanes
    • Dyfed Floating Energy Park
    • Wave Hub
  • Ireland
    • Ireland Floating Energy Park
  • Portugal
  • France
    • Floatgen
    • Golfe du Lion
    • le de Groix & Belle- le
    • Le Gruissan
    • Provence Grand Large
  • Spain
    • FloCan5

4. USA

  • East coast
  • West coast
  • Humboldt
  • Morro Bay
  • Oahu, Hawaii

5. Asia

  • Japan
    • Fukushima
    • Goto
    • Kitakyushu
  • Taiwan
  • W1N
  • China

Tables
Floating offshore wind developments expected to materialise by 2028

Figures
Cumulative capacity forecasts to 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sw8xv5/floating_offshore?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floating-offshore-wind-market-report-2018---forecast-to-2028-300662449.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

19:15 ET Fabry's Disease Pipeline Analysis 2018: Major Players are...

19:00 ET Global Soil Conditioner Market Report 2018

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Floating Offshore Wind Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

18:30 ET