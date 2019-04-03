Floify Among Tech100 Most Innovative Tech Companies for Third Consecutive Year

BOULDER, Colo., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Floify, a provider of industry-leading digital mortgage automation technology, announced today it has been listed on HousingWire's 2019 HW Tech100, which recognizes the 100 most innovative tech companies in the U.S. housing industry. This is the third consecutive year that Floify has won the prestigious award.

Floify created a new standard in point-of-sale systems with an intuitive, flexible and affordable platform that simplifies how lenders collect, verify and manage loan documents, track loan progress, and communicate with borrowers, agents and other loan stakeholders. With Floify, lenders have reported getting borrowers to clear-to-close an average of 7.5 days faster than before adopting the platform.

Floify was named to the HW Tech100 list based on its continuing investment into the company's cutting edge technology. Last year its advancements included a revolutionary redesign of its digital 1003 mortgage application, a new Disclosure Desk offering, and the introduction of powerful branding features for lenders.

"We are committed to equipping lenders with the most innovative point of sale solutions to reduce origination times, increase profit margins and stay competitive," said Floify CEO Dave Sims. "We are honored to be recognized in the Tech100 for the third straight year, and remain dedicated to continuing to lead mortgage industry innovation for years to come."

"The number of companies serving the mortgage industry has exploded over the last several years — making the choice of just 100 companies this year very difficult," said HousingWire Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler. "Companies in the 2019 Tech100 represent the leading edge of solutions and services that will propel mortgage companies toward success."

