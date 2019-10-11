Flooding Sensors Announces Availability of the Company's Patented and Revolutionary Technology with Flooding Sensors' Toilet Fill Valves

CARSON CITY, Nev., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooding Sensors announces the availability of two innovative devices that use patented and revolutionary technology designed to conserve one of the world's most precious resources: FRESH WATER (H2O). Both products are designed to be user-friendly so that each can be quickly added to any toilet with a tank by anyone with limited mechanical skills who can follow a simple set of instructions.

World's smartest fill valve that uses patented technology to stop toilet bowl overflows as well as silent leaks, stuck flappers, etc. The Valvin pays for itself by stopping bowl overflows and the tremendous damage and accidents that occur as well as preserving our most precious resource, water.

The toilet bowl overflow Valvin detects a potential bowl overflow and sends a message to a valve that shuts off the water supply to the toilet and thereby prevents an overflow. The other Valvin detects leaks within the toilet tank (i.e., open flapper and silent leaks) and stops them. "The Valvin B and L will have an immediate positive impact on the world's environment in saving every drop of water possible and by stopping horrific damage, costs and injuries caused by toilet bowl overflows, as well as leaky toilets," said Larry Herring, CEO at Flooding Sensors.

Positive Customer Impact

By preventing toilet water from flowing onto bathroom floors, the Valvin helps prevent falls that would likely occur on a wet, slippery bathroom floor. Such falls could easily result in serious injury, time off work, medical expenses, reduction of the quality of life, and sometimes even lead to premature death. By preventing water from flowing undetected for an extended period of time, the Valvin helps prevent the development of harmful molds from endangering/compromising the health of those who might inhale such toxic substances.

Both Valvins help conserve another precious resource, namely MONEY. At a minimum, the property owner will not incur a large utility bill for excessive water usage due to undetected water leak. Also, the property owner will not incur expenses for the repair of property (e.g., floors, ceiling) damaged by flowing water. By preventing falls, the Valvin results in savings for medical care, medications, rehabilitation, etc. Over time the total savings will far outweigh the very affordable cost of purchasing the products. Thus, it can be fairly said that the products pay for themselves.

Founded in 2018, Flooding Sensors is the leader in this technology. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to conserve water to avoid water damage as well as personal injuries due to a wet floor.

Flooding Sensors and the Company's Patented and Revolutionary Technology with Flooding Sensors' Toilet Fill Valves are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Flooding Sensors in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information on the Company's Patented and Revolutionary Technology with Flooding Sensors' Toilet Fill Valves: www.floodingsensors.com

Media Contact:

Mark Maloney

226147@email4pr.com

909-575-9925

SOURCE Flooding Sensors

Related Links

http://www.floodingsensors.com

