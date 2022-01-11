Floriculture Market size to grow by USD 29.67 Bn | APAC to occupy 35% global market share | Technavio

Technavio expects the floriculture market to grow by USD 29.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the high profits associated with growing ornamental plants, the use of flowers and plants for decorative/aesthetic purposes, and growing prominence for online shopping. However, factors such as over-dependence on climatic conditions, use of toxic chemicals, and stiff competition in pricing and low product differentiation will hamper the market growth.

Floriculture Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market is observing maximum demand for cut flowers. The rise in gifting culture coupled with increasing urbanization is driving the growth of the market in the cut flowers segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Floriculture Market: Application Landscape

By application, the market witnessed maximum demand from the conferences and activities segment.

Floriculture Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Rapid urbanization and increasing export of flowers from India is driving the growth of the floriculture market in APAC.

Download Our Free Sample for additional highlights into growth drivers, top-performing segments, and regions in the market.

Companies Covered:

Beekenkamp Group

Danziger Group

Dummen Orange

Flamingo Horticulture Investments

Karen Roses

Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

Marginpar BV

Ruparelia Group

Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG

Syngenta Seeds BV

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Floriculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 29.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beekenkamp Group, Danziger Group, Dummen Orange, Flamingo Horticulture Investments, Karen Roses, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Marginpar BV, Ruparelia Group, Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG, and Syngenta Seeds BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio