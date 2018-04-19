Florida Business Owner Named 2018 Rockstar for FirstLight Home Care Franchise

Anderson is one of just 50 franchise owners recognized. The Franchise Business Review researched more than 27,000 franchisees across 300 brands and selected the "best of the best," based on things like financial success and professional satisfaction.

Anderson started in the major oil industry before going into gas station franchising. He also owned a surf shop and was successful in real estate before he decided to partner with FirstLight.

"I looked at a number of franchise opportunities, but I was turned off when they just handed me a manual," Anderson said. "With FirstLight, the technology platforms are the industry's best, and most importantly, they hold me accountable."

FirstLight Home Care franchises serve seniors, veterans, adults with disabilities, new mothers, those recovering from surgery, and other adults in need of assistance. FirstLight franchisees and their caregiving staff provide many non-medical services – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands, to mobility assistance, grocery shopping, travel companionship, dementia care, and more.

Since opening its first franchise location in 2010, FirstLight Home Care has experienced continual growth and is now operating more than 250 locations in 34 states throughout the U.S.

The company was recently ranked No. 65 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list for 2018 and also ranked No. 12 on the 2018 Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. Other awards include Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review, a fifth consecutive Franchise Times Top 200+ listing and a third consecutive Inc. 5000 ranking.

For more information about FirstLight Home Care franchise opportunities, visit the website, download the free home care franchise kit, or call 866.958.5348.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a top rated non-medical home care provider with a network of offices that provides 98,000 hours per week in care for more than 4,600 clients in over 33 states. The company has created a new standard in home care by combining best practices with innovative approaches to make them an emerging market leader in a rapidly-growing industry. Companion and personal care services can be provided at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes or group homes. Clients include seniors, new mothers, individuals recovering from surgery, adults with disabilities and anyone who might just need a little extra care or assistance. Visit www.firstlighthomecare.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-business-owner-named-2018-rockstar-for-firstlight-home-care-franchise-300632771.html

SOURCE FirstLight Home Care

Related Links

https://www.firstlighthomecare.com

