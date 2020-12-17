Florida Family Law Practitioner, Attorney Andrew D. Wheeler, Esq., Selected as a Lawyer of Distinction for 2020

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. and MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 17 years, the work of Attorney Andrew D. Wheeler, Esq. has made him a mainstay of Florida family law practice in Okaloosa County, Walton County, and the surrounding areas.

Known for his tenacity and experience — two of the most critical attributes demanded of a family lawyer — Mr. Wheeler's record of obtaining the best possible outcome for his clients and their families has made him a trusted name in the areas of family law, estate planning, and elder law.

Now, Mr. Wheeler can add another honor to his record, as he has been selected as a member of Lawyers of Distinction for 2020.

Lawyers of Distinction Members are selected based upon a rigorous review and vetting process. Specifically, the organization recognizes excellence through a twelve-point evaluation of attorneys, including the particular work performed, experience, and abilities, as well as:

Case Results

Honors / Awards

Google Reviews

AVVO Reviews

Legal Experience

Educational Background

Verdicts/Settlements

Special Certifications

Representative Clients

Professional Activities

Pro Bono / Community Service

Lectures / Writings / Publications

Applicants are also subjected to a final background check and ethics review. Applicants who attain a passing score and have no disqualifying ethical violations within a 10 year period are then eligible for acceptance to Lawyers of Distinction. The determination of whether an attorney qualifies for Membership is based upon the above factors.

On receiving this recognition, Mr. Wheeler stated, "It is an honor to be recognized for our hard work serving clients in Okaloosa and Walton County. Our entire team deserves the credit for this accolade."

Mr. Wheeler practices in the areas of family law, estate planning and elder law in Okaloosa County and Walton County, Florida. His firm, The Wheeler Firm, P.A., maintains offices in Fort Walton Beach and Miramar Beach ( www.wheeler.law ). Mr. Wheeler has focused on those specific practice areas for over 17 years, ensuring that his clients receive representation that is tailored to each individual's unique needs.

