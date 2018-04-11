Florida Realtors® Commemorates Fair Housing Act's 50th Anniversary

Realtors® have long advocated for a free, open market that embraces fairness and equal opportunity for all buyers and sellers. Members of Florida Realtors strongly support the Fair Housing Act, which now prohibits discrimination concerning the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, sex, handicap and family status.

"Realtors in Florida and across the country recognize the importance of the Fair Housing Act," says 2018 Florida Realtors President Christine Hansen, broker-owner with Century 21 Hansen Realty in Fort Lauderdale. "On its 50th anniversary, it's a great time to reconfirm our commitment to upholding fair housing law, as well as our dedication to offering our professional services to all in their search for a home or property. Realtors work hard to help build strong communities and neighborhoods where all can live and prosper."

To show Realtors' support, Florida Realtors Diversity Committee created a Fair Housing Act 50th Anniversary button that will be given out to members at various Florida Realtors events throughout the year, including the 2018 Florida Realtors Convention & Trade Expo in August.

Over the years, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has developed educational information on diversity and fair housing laws, programs and resources that have helped educate Realtors on the importance of inclusive housing practices and the promotion of diverse homeownership.

To help raise awareness of fair housing issues, NAR launched a yearlong commemoration of the Fair Housing Act's 50th anniversary in 2018, encouraging members to advocate for housing opportunities in their communities and offering a variety of resources to support the effort. To find out more, go to NAR's website at www.FairHousing.realtor.

NAR's efforts will coordinate with multicultural real estate organizations featuring pioneers and leaders throughout the real estate industry. Some of these activities will be highlighted at the upcoming 2018 Realtors Legislative Meetings, May 14-19, 2018, in Washington, D.C., as well as a special event at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture that week.

And for more information about the Fair Housing Act and its 50th anniversary, go to the National Fair Housing Alliance website, http://fhact50.org/.

