Florida Retirees Can Learn How to Cut Taxes in a Complimentary Seminar by One of Florida's Top Retirement Income Planners, Cary Cowan

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retiring successfully is a tricky affair these days and with the myriad of changes – from income and estate tax law, to investment options, to economic and political turmoil – retiring with confidence and security will be an even more daunting task.

More than 44 million Americans over age 65 are facing stiff challenges to retire and stay retired.

Retired business owners, executives and professionals are invited to a complimentary, private briefing to find out how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes on their IRA, 401(k) and other assets.

"Retired business owners, professionals and executives face significant challenges and obstacles to enjoying the reward for a lifetime of work and sacrifice," says educator and author, Cary Cowan CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®.

Today, the average American retires at age 62 and could live to age 100. AARP reported that 2 out of 3 older Americans fear running out of money more than dying.

Cowan shares, "Imagine being 75 years old, in great health, full of life and being afraid of running out of money. That's not my idea of retirement."

This new seminar educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can disrupt their plans in retirement. The fast-paced, 77-minute presentation explores the keys to an abundant retirement.

It also covers the 7 major retiree fears and concerns: living too long, running out of money, taxes, inflation, the deficit, health care costs, living without purpose and meaning, and not passing on family values; and the unknown dangers and pitfalls that stand in every retiree's path.

"Most retirees want to fully enjoy retirement, yet they are uninformed about the many dangers and potholes that can derail their retirement. For example, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle," says Cowan, Founder and CEO of Cowan Financial Group, Inc.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful."

The seminar uses real-world examples to show attendees how to create substantial income tax deductions, avoid double taxation on retirement accounts, legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds and real estate and reduce and possibly eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

"We are on a mission to show retirees how to safeguard their hard-earned retirement dollars, so that they can enjoy a retirement filled with peace and freedom. There will be nothing to buy at this briefing and every attendee will receive a free action guide," shares Cowan.

About Cary Cowan CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®

Cary J. Cowan Sr. began his career in the insurance industry in 1970. After establishing his own firm in 1979, he expanded his practice to include financial and retirement planning, investments, and business planning.

Cary feels that a true financial professional listens to clients and prospects and understands what is really being said. "You have to be empathetic to your client's needs and not your own pocketbook." His philosophy believes in forming long term relationships and not just clientele.

In 2000, Cary developed the Lifetime Financial Strategies ProgramSM. This is a six step process which he believes assists clients in realizing their lifetime vision. Cary utilizes this process with all of his clients, ensuring that both he and his clients understand the visions and goals that his clients want to achieve.

He is the author of The Lifetime Financial Strategies, a 21st Century Financial Planning Process. It is a book based on the philosophy of relationships first, taking you through a case study of a couple needing help.

Cary is a registered representative and Member of the Board of Directors of NEXT Financial Holdings, Inc. and a Member of the Board of Directors for Visionary Asset Management, Member of the Board and President NEXT Financial Insurance. He is Member of the Board of Directors for Forward March, for the local American Legion Legacy Project.

Cary is a member of the Financial Services Institute, the Financial Planning Association, the Society of Financial Service Professionals, the American Society of CLU and ChFC, PACE, and the National Association of Life Underwriters. He is also a qualifying, life, and Top of the Table member of the Million Dollar Round Table.1

Cowan Financial Group, Inc. 136 Malaga Street, St. Augustine, Florida 32084

Telephone 904-824-8147 or 1-800-397-8174 * www.cowanfg.com

