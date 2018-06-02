MIAMI, June 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Miami has always been a tropical escape for the rich and famous, Hollywood celebrities and notorious gangsters." said Scott J. Cooper of Miami, Florida. "Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Al Capone are just a few of the recognizable names that contributed to some of the city's earliest cultural staples such as the HistoryMiami Museum and the Mount Sinai Medical Center Foundation."

When one thinks about philanthropy centers, New York City and the great philanthropists like Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller come to mind. In fact, Scott Cooper Miami Philanthropy spends a good amount of time discussing The Gospel of Wealth by Andrew Carnegie, written in 1889.

According to Inside Philanthropy, Miami is currently the seventh-greatest city in terms of charity. Today that list doesn't even include New York City. "Miami's charity ranking is a welcome relief," according to Miami Beach blogger Scott J. Cooper. "Time Magazine once called us 'Paradise Lost' and it stuck for a long time. The days of Miami being known for the Cocaine Cowboys and violent crime waves are a distant memory."

Luckily, the economic growth of the 1980s brought down a new wave of philanthropists looking for some Miami sunshine. The Miami City Ballet, the New World Symphony and the National Young Arts Foundation are just a few of the cultural institutions that this generous bunch brought to life. "1990 was the year that real change started in Miami," said Scott Cooper. "Local government partnered with private industry and put together $500 million to build the Carnival Center for the Performing Arts, known today as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts."

The cultural and economic boom have made Miami one of the world's greatest cities. The food, the nightlife, the hotels, the art, the sports, etc.

