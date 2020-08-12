Florists Industry (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report & Database
Aug 12, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Florists Industry (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Florists Industry (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report gives data on a list of 42 categories of Raw Materials, Semi-Finished & Finished Products, Services, Sub-contracted Expenditures and Expenses by the 81529 entities in the Florists industry sector. The data analyses each of up to 200 countries by each Product by 3 Time series: From 1997- 2019 and Forecasts 2020- 2027 & 2027-2046.
Purchasing World Database covers each country by each of the 42 Purchasing/Expenses Categories from 1997 with a forecast to 2046. This is a very large database with 2051 pages, 9731 spreadsheets, 9725 database tables, 531 illustrations. The report contains a number of Access databases which are an analogue of U.S. Government databases, and have the same database structures, datasets, field names, et al. The Database Edition is correlated with the U.S. Government NAICS/SIC code 4531.
The report is made up of 59 market research chapters.
Spreadsheet Chapters include:
Market Consumption - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.
The report is made up of World & National Report Market Database & Spreadsheets, Financial Spreadsheets & Databases and Industry Spreadsheets & Databases.
Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product/Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.
42 Products/Services covered, 2051 pages, 9731 spreadsheets, 9725 database tables, 531 illustrations. Updated monthly. 12 month After-Sales Service.
Purchasing Data: the report contains aggregated data from 81529 Companies or Organisations (worldwide) with their purchasing data for each of the 42 Product or Expenses Purchasing Groups, by each country, by each Year.
This Florists Industry (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report is updated monthly.
Purchasing Volume and Unit data is available on request.
Data on the individual 81529 Purchasing Companies or Organisations is available at any time during (12 months) from the After-Sales Service.
Key Topics Covered:
FLORISTS INDUSTRY (B2B PROCUREMENT)
1. Florists industry
2. Raw & Feedstock Materials, n.e.c.
3. Finished Materials, n.e.c.
4. All other Input Materials & Components, n.e.c.
5. Buildings & Fittings
6. Plant & Equipment
7. Vehicles & Equipment
8. Data Processing, Software & Office Equipment
9. Miscellaneous Capital Purchases
10. New Technology Purchases
11. Process Technology Purchases
12. Research & Development Purchases
13. Fuel Purchases
14. Energy Purchases
15. Sub-Contracted Work Purchased
16. After-Sales Services Purchased
17. Technical Process Services Purchased
18. Technical Product Services Purchased
19. Legal & Public Relations Services Purchased
20. Leasing of Buildings
21. Rental & Leasing of Equipment
22. Financial Services Purchased
23. Building Maintenance & Services Purchased
24. Equipment Maintenance & Services Purchased
25. Services Purchased
26. Telecommunications & Data Services
27. Travel, Hotel & Subsistence Purchased
28. Office Supplies, Mailing,
29. Advertising Services & Media Purchases
30. Advertising Materials Purchases
31. Point of Sales Materials Purchases
32. Promotional Materials & Services Purchases
33. Sales Materials & Promotional Print
34. Contracted Logistics Services
35. Logistics Services Purchased
36. Contracted Warehouse & Storage Services
37. Warehouse & Storage Purchases
38. Contracted Product Handling Services
39. Product Handling Services Purchased
40. Contracted Process Services
41. Product Process Service Purchases
PRODUCTS & MARKETS COVERED:
1. Florists industry
2. Raw & Feedstock Materials, n.e.c.
3. Finished Materials, n.e.c.
4. All other Input Materials & Components, n.e.c.
5. Buildings & Fittings
6. Plant & Equipment
7. Vehicles & Equipment
8. Data Processing, Software & Office Equipment
9. Miscellaneous Capital Purchases
10. New Technology Purchases
11. Process Technology Purchases
12. Research & Development Purchases
13. Fuel Purchases
14. Energy Purchases
15. Sub-Contracted Work Purchased
16. After-Sales Services Purchased
17. Technical Process Services Purchased
18. Technical Product Services Purchased
19. Legal & Public Relations Services Purchased
20. Leasing of Buildings
21. Rental & Leasing of Equipment
22. Financial Services Purchased
23. Building Maintenance & Services Purchased
24. Equipment Maintenance & Services Purchased
25. Services Purchased
26. Telecommunications & Data Services
27. Travel, Hotel & Subsistence Purchased
28. Office Supplies, Mailing,
29. Advertising Services & Media Purchases
30. Advertising Materials Purchases
31. Point of Sales Materials Purchases
32. Promotional Materials & Services Purchases
33. Sales Materials & Promotional Print
34. Contracted Logistics Services
35. Logistics Services Purchased
36. Contracted Warehouse & Storage Services
37. Warehouse & Storage Purchases
38. Contracted Product Handling Services
39. Product Handling Services Purchased
40. Contracted Process Services
41. Product Process Service Purchases
59 RESEARCH CHAPTERS:
1 Administration
2 Advertising
3 Buyers - Commercial Operations
4 Buyers - Competitors
5 Buyers - Major City
6 Buyers - Products
7 Buyers - Trade Cell
8 Competitive Industry Analysis
9 Competitor Analysis
10 Country Focus
11 Distribution
12 Business Decision Scenarios
13 Capital Costs Scenarios
14 Cashflow Option Scenarios
15 Cost Structure Scenarios
16 Historic Industry Balance Sheet
17 Historic Marketing Costs & Margins
18 Investment + Cost Reduction Scenarios
19 Market Climate Scenarios
20 Marketing Costs
21 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
22 Marketing Margins
23 Strategic Options Scenarios
24 Survival Scenarios
25 Tactical Options Scenarios
26 Geographic Data
27 Industry Norms
28 Major City Market Analysis
29 Capital Access Scenarios
30 Market Cashflow Scenarios
31 Economic Climate Scenarios
32 Market Investment + Costs Scenarios
33 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
34 Market Risk Scenarios
35 Market Strategic Options
36 Market Survival Options
37 Market Tactical Options
38 Marketing Expenditure -v- Market Share
39 Marketing Strategy Development
40 Markets
41 Operational Analysis
42 Overseas Development
43 Personnel Management
44 Physical Distribution + Customer Handling
45 Pricing
46 Process + Order Handling
47 Product Analysis
48 Product Development
49 Product Marketing Factors
50 Product Mix
51 Product Summary
52 Profit Risk Scenarios
53 Promotional Mix
54 Salesforce Decisions
55 Sales Promotion
56 Surveys
57 Targets -Product + Market
58 Technology
59 Trade Cell Analysis.
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trdxsq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets