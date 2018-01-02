Flotek Industries Announces Death of Past Executive Jerry D. Dumas, Sr.

Mr. Dumas had a distinguished career in the oilfield services industry, spanning more than 50 years. He served as Group Division President of Baker Hughes Tool responsible for global operations of Hughes Offshore sub-sea products and services, and Hughes Drilling Fluids. Additionally, he served as President of HydroTech International, an engineering, manufacturing and marketing company in the offshore pipeline construction business. Prior to joining Flotek, he was Vice President of Corporate and Executive Services in the Merrill Lynch Private Client Group. He held a Bachelor's degree in Business with a minor in Natural Sciences from Louisiana State University.

"Jerry was a cherished leader and friend, and I was privileged to know and work with him for many years. During his tenure at Flotek, he served as a pioneer, setting an innovative vision for the company and creating the foundation for what it has become today. He was a compassionate person who touched many inside and outside of the company, and he will be sorely missed," said Flotek's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John W. Chisholm.

Services for Mr. Dumas will be held on Thursday, January 4th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. and the memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the following location:

First United Methodist

930 North Blvd.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek's inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek Industries, Inc. is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit Flotek's web site at www.flotekind.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flotek-industries-announces-death-of-past-executive-jerry-d-dumas-sr-300576728.html

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.

