Fluzone High Dose (inactivated split virion; Sanofi Pasteur) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026
Jul 09, 2019, 11:45 ET
The "Fluzone High-Dose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drug Overview
Fluzone HD (inactivated split virion; Sanofi Pasteur) is an inactivated influenza vaccine that contains antigens from two A strains and one B strain specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination. The high-dose vaccine is four times more concentrated than the standard Fluzone vaccine, hence providing a higher antibody response. Fluzone HD was approved for use in persons aged =65 years in the US in December 2009.
Analyst Outlook
The superior efficacy of Fluzone High-Dose (HD) (inactivated split virion trivalent influenza vaccine [TIV]; Sanofi Pasteur) compared to standard-dose inactivated influenza vaccines (IIVs) has positioned it as one of the preferred options for the elderly in the US.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
Drug Overview
Product Profiles
Fluzone High-Dose : Seasonal influenza vaccines
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Fluzone High-Dose drug profile
Table 2: Approval history of Fluzone HD for seasonal influenza vaccination
Table 3: Late-phase trials of Fluzone HD for seasonal influenza vaccination
Table 4: Fluzone High-Dose for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis
