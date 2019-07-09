Fluzone High Dose (inactivated split virion; Sanofi Pasteur) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluzone High-Dose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug Overview

Fluzone HD (inactivated split virion; Sanofi Pasteur) is an inactivated influenza vaccine that contains antigens from two A strains and one B strain specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination. The high-dose vaccine is four times more concentrated than the standard Fluzone vaccine, hence providing a higher antibody response. Fluzone HD was approved for use in persons aged =65 years in the US in December 2009.



Analyst Outlook

The superior efficacy of Fluzone High-Dose (HD) (inactivated split virion trivalent influenza vaccine [TIV]; Sanofi Pasteur) compared to standard-dose inactivated influenza vaccines (IIVs) has positioned it as one of the preferred options for the elderly in the US.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Fluzone High-Dose : Seasonal influenza vaccines



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Fluzone High-Dose drug profile

Table 2: Approval history of Fluzone HD for seasonal influenza vaccination

Table 3: Late-phase trials of Fluzone HD for seasonal influenza vaccination

Table 4: Fluzone High-Dose for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9rp7r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

