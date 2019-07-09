Fluzone High Dose (inactivated split virion; Sanofi Pasteur) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jul 09, 2019, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluzone High-Dose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug Overview

Fluzone HD (inactivated split virion; Sanofi Pasteur) is an inactivated influenza vaccine that contains antigens from two A strains and one B strain specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination. The high-dose vaccine is four times more concentrated than the standard Fluzone vaccine, hence providing a higher antibody response. Fluzone HD was approved for use in persons aged =65 years in the US in December 2009.

Analyst Outlook
The superior efficacy of Fluzone High-Dose (HD) (inactivated split virion trivalent influenza vaccine [TIV]; Sanofi Pasteur) compared to standard-dose inactivated influenza vaccines (IIVs) has positioned it as one of the preferred options for the elderly in the US.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW
Drug Overview
Product Profiles
Fluzone High-Dose : Seasonal influenza vaccines

LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Fluzone High-Dose drug profile
Table 2: Approval history of Fluzone HD for seasonal influenza vaccination
Table 3: Late-phase trials of Fluzone HD for seasonal influenza vaccination
Table 4: Fluzone High-Dose for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9rp7r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market 2019-2024: Major Players are...

Cross-Channel Digital Video Adtech Solutions Analysis 2009-2018:...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Fluzone High Dose (inactivated split virion; Sanofi Pasteur) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jul 09, 2019, 11:45 ET