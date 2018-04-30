Fly Leasing to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 8, 2018

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Colm Barrington, is scheduled to present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at: http://www.flyleasing.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/2018.