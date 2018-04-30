Fly Leasing to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 8, 2018

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Colm Barrington, is scheduled to present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at: http://www.flyleasing.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/2018.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 180 days.

About FLY
FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.   

Contact:

Matt Dallas
Fly Leasing Limited
+1 203-769-5916
ir@flyleasing.com

 

