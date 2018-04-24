F.N.B. Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the first quarter of 2018 with net income available to common stockholders of $84.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share. Comparatively, fourth quarter of 2017 net income available to common stockholders totaled $22.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, and first quarter of 2017 net income available to common stockholders totaled $21.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share.

On an operating basis, fourth quarter of 2017 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.24, excluding the after-tax impact of $0.7 million of merger-related expenses and the impact of a reduction in the valuation of net deferred tax assets of $54.0 million due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act during the fourth quarter of 2017. First quarter of 2017 operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.23, excluding the after-tax impact of $35.1 million of merger-related expenses and $1.7 million of merger-related securities gains.

"During the first quarter of 2018, FNB made progress towards our long-term strategic goals with strong performances in several key areas. Our operating net income and operating earnings per share increased 56% and 13%, respectively, compared to the year-ago quarter, led by solid growth in loans and in our fee-based businesses" said Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we are well-positioned across our footprint to build on those trends and continue to improve our key operating metrics, as we maintain our focus on delivering earnings per share growth and improved profitability."

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2017, except as noted)

Growth in total loans was $1.1 billion , or 5.4%, with commercial loan growth of $606 million , or 4.7%, and consumer loan growth of $479 million , or 6.5%.

, or 5.4%, with commercial loan growth of , or 4.7%, and consumer loan growth of , or 6.5%. Total deposits increased $1.2 billion , or 5.5%, which included an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $211 million , or 3.8%, and an increase in time deposits of $862 million , or 22.2%.

, or 5.5%, which included an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of , or 3.8%, and an increase in time deposits of , or 22.2%. The loan to deposit ratio was 94.5% at March 31, 2018 , compared to 94.6%.

, compared to 94.6%. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 4 basis points to 3.39% from 3.35%.

Total revenue increased 28.9% to $294 million , reflecting a 30.9% increase in net interest income and a 22.5% increase in non-interest income.

, reflecting a 30.9% increase in net interest income and a 22.5% increase in non-interest income. Non-interest income increased $12.4 million or 22.5%, due to the benefit of the new markets and the further expansion of business lines, including wealth management, capital markets, mortgage banking and insurance.

or 22.5%, due to the benefit of the new markets and the further expansion of business lines, including wealth management, capital markets, mortgage banking and insurance. The efficiency ratio on an operating basis (non-GAAP) improved to 55.8%, compared to 57.2%.

The annualized net charge-offs to total average loans ratio was unchanged at 0.20%.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. "Incremental purchase accounting accretion" refers to the difference between total accretion and the estimated coupon interest income on acquired loans. "Organic growth" refers to growth excluding the benefit of initial balances from acquisitions.

Quarterly Results Summary

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17 Reported results











Net income available to common stockholders (millions)

$ 84.8



$ 22.1



$ 21.0

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.26



$ 0.07



$ 0.09

Book value per common share (period-end)

$ 13.37



$ 13.30



$ 13.16

Operating results (non-GAAP)











Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions)

$ 84.8



$ 76.8



$ 54.4

Operating net income per diluted common share

$ 0.26



$ 0.24



$ 0.23

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end)

6.78 %

6.74 %

6.80 % Tangible book value per common share (period-end)

$ 6.14



$ 6.06



$ 5.86

Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (thousands)

325,767



325,229



239,262

Significant items influencing earnings1 (millions)











Pre-tax merger-related expenses

$ —



$ (1.1)



$ (52.7)

After-tax impact of merger-related expenses

$ —



$ (0.7)



$ (35.1)

Reduction in valuation of deferred tax assets2

$ —



$ (54.0)



$ —

Pre-tax merger-related net securities gains

$ —



$ —



$ 2.6

After-tax impact of net merger-related securities gains

$ —



$ —



$ 1.7

(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings; (2) Changes in the valuation of deferred tax assets are considered reasonable estimates as of December 31, 2017. As a result, the amounts could be adjusted during the measurement period, which will end in December 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Results - Comparison to First Quarter 2017

Net interest income totaled $226.1 million, increasing $53.4 million, or 30.9%, reflecting average earning asset growth of $6.1 billion, or 28.4%, due to the benefit of acquired balances and organic growth. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 4 basis points to 3.39% and included $1.8 million of higher incremental purchase accounting accretion and $0.7 million of higher cash recoveries, compared to the first quarter of 2017. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income totaled $3.1 million compared to $3.5 million, primarily due to the lower federal statutory tax rate.

Average loans totaled $21.2 billion, an increase of $5.0 billion, or 30.7%, due to the benefit from acquired balances and continued organic growth. Organic growth in total average loans equaled $1.1 billion, or 5.5%. Total average organic consumer loan growth of $247 million, or 3.3%, was led by strong growth in residential mortgage and indirect auto loans. Organic growth in average commercial loans totaled $602 million, or 4.7%. Average deposits totaled $22.2 billion and increased $5.0 billion, or 29.4%, due to the benefit of acquired balances and average organic growth of $1.1 billion or 5.1%. On an organic basis, average total transaction deposits increased $381 million or 2.2%.

Non-interest income totaled $67.5 million, increasing $12.4 million or 22.5%. Non-interest income reflects the benefit of expanded operations in North and South Carolina and continued expansion of our fee-based businesses of wealth management, capital markets, mortgage banking and insurance.

Non-interest expense totaled $171.1 million, decreasing $16.5 million, or 8.8%. First quarter 2017 included $52.7 million of merger-related expenses. Excluding merger-related expenses, total non-interest expense increased $36.3 million, or 26.9%, with the increase primarily attributable to the expanded operations in North and South Carolina. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 55.8%, compared to 57.2% in the first quarter of 2017.

Credit quality results remained at satisfactory levels. For the originated portfolio, the ratio of non-performing loans and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and OREO was 0.81%, declining 31 basis points from 1.12%. Total originated delinquency was 0.79% at March 31, 2018, a decrease of 15 basis points from 0.94% at March 31, 2017.

The provision for loan losses was $14.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs totaled $10.6 million, or 0.20% annualized of total average loans, compared to $8.1 million or 0.20% in the first quarter of 2017. Originated net charge-offs were 0.29% annualized of total average originated loans, compared to 0.25% annualized of total average originated loans. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans increased 4 basis points to 0.84%. For the originated portfolio, the allowance for loan losses to total originated loans was 1.08%, compared to 1.19% at March 31, 2017.

The effective tax rate was 19.7%, compared to 22.0%, reflecting the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% as of January 1, 2018. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2017 was affected by merger-related items.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) decreased 2 basis points to 6.78% at March 31, 2018, compared to 6.80% at March 31, 2017. The tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $6.14 at March 31, 2018, an increase of $0.28 from March 31, 2017.

First Quarter 2018 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter

Net interest income totaled $226.1 million, decreasing $3.9 million or 1.7%. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) narrowed 10 basis points to 3.39% and included $4.8 million of incremental purchase accounting accretion and $1.1 million of cash recoveries, compared to $4.7 million and $5.3 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter. The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income totaled $3.1 million compared to $5.6 million, primarily due to the lower federal statutory rate. The impact of the tax equivalent adjustment to net interest margin was 0.05%, compared to 0.08% in the prior quarter. Total average earning assets increased $459 million, or 6.9% annualized, due to average loan growth of $344 million and a $142 million increase in average securities.

Average loans totaled $21.2 billion and increased 6.7% annualized, primarily due to strong growth in the commercial portfolio. Average commercial loan growth totaled $311 million, or 9.7% annualized, led by strong commercial origination activity in the Cleveland, Baltimore-Washington D.C. and Central Pennsylvania regions. Average consumer loan growth was $33 million, or 1.7% annualized, as continued growth in residential mortgage and indirect auto loans was mostly offset by declines of direct installment and consumer line of credit average balances.

Average deposits totaled $22.2 billion and decreased $40 million, or 0.7% annualized, as growth in average time deposits of $167 million was offset by seasonally lower business demand deposit and interest checking average balances. Period-end deposits totaled $22.5 billion and increased $97 million, or 1.8% annualized. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 94.5% at March 31, 2018, compared to 93.7% at December 31, 2017.

Non-interest income totaled $67.5 million, increasing $2.4 million or 3.7% from the prior quarter. Trust income increased $0.5 million or 9.1% and securities commissions increased $0.6 million or 15.5% from the prior quarter, reflecting organic growth and increased brokerage activity. Capital markets increased $0.3 million or 5.8% from the prior quarter, reflecting increased syndication fees and increased commercial swap activity in the Carolinas during the quarter. Mortgage banking income of $5.5 million reflects continued strong purchase origination volume and includes increased contributions from the Carolina markets.

Non-interest expense totaled $171.1 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to the prior quarter, which included $1.1 million of merger-related expenses. The primary driver of the linked-quarter increase in non-interest expense was a 3.8% increase in salaries and employee benefits related to seasonally higher employee taxes. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.8 million from the prior quarter as a result of increased expense for snow removal and other seasonal expenses. Other expenses for the first quarter of 2018 included $1.7 million of higher shares tax expense attributable to higher bank capital levels, and tax credits recognized in the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) increased to 55.8%.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 1 basis point to 0.67%. For the originated portfolio, the ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO was stable at 0.81%. Total delinquency remains at satisfactory levels, and total originated delinquency, defined as total past due and non-accrual originated loans as a percentage of total originated loans, improved 9 basis points to 0.79%, compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2017.

The provision for loan losses totaled $14.5 million, compared to $16.7 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $10.6 million, or 0.20% annualized of total average loans, compared to $11.3 million, or 0.22% annualized in the prior quarter. For the originated portfolio, net charge-offs were $11.0 million, or 0.29% annualized of total average originated loans, compared to $13.1 million or 0.35% annualized of total average originated loans. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases was 0.84% at March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017. For the originated portfolio, the allowance for loan losses to total originated loans was 1.08%, compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2017.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) increased 4 basis points to 6.78% at March 31, 2018, compared to 6.74% at December 31, 2017. The tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $6.14 at March 31, 2018, an increase of $0.08 from December 31, 2017.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the event of such a disclosure or release of non-GAAP financial measures, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (included in the tables at the end of this release).

Management believes merger expenses are not organic costs to run our operations and facilities. These charges principally represent expenses to satisfy contractual obligations of the acquired entity without any useful benefit to us and to convert and consolidate the entity's records, systems and data onto our platforms and professional fees related to the transaction. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.

Management also considers the remeasurement of the deferred tax assets and liabilities due to the reduction in the corporate tax rate to be a significant item impacting earnings. This tax item is specific to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "TCJA") that was signed into law in December 2017 which included a reduction of the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. We recognized the income tax effects of the net deferred tax asset revaluation in our 2017 financial statements. We believe adjusting for this tax change gives supplemental comparative data from the prior years' presentation.

For the calculation of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, net interest income amounts are reflected on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017. We use these non-GAAP measures to provide an economic view believed to be the preferred industry measurement for these items and to provide relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.

F.N.B. CORPORATION

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























% Variance













1Q18

1Q18 Statement of earnings 1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17 Interest income $ 272,927



$ 271,085



$ 194,693



0.7



40.2

Interest expense 46,822



41,049



21,941



14.1



113.4

Net interest income 226,105



230,036



172,752



(1.7)



30.9

Provision for credit losses 14,495



16,699



10,850



(13.2)



33.6

Non-interest income:

















Service charges 30,077



31,550



24,581



(4.7)



22.4

Trust services 6,448



5,911



5,747



9.1



12.2

Insurance commissions and fees 5,135



4,546



5,141



13.0



(0.1)

Securities commissions and fees 4,319



3,738



3,623



15.5



19.2

Capital markets income 5,214



4,930



3,847



5.8



35.5

Mortgage banking operations 5,529



5,577



3,790



(0.9)



45.9

Net securities gains —



21



2,625



n/m



n/m

Other 10,781



8,831



5,762



22.1



87.1

Total non-interest income 67,503



65,104



55,116



3.7



22.5

Total revenue 293,608



295,140



227,868



(0.5)



28.9

Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits 89,326



86,033



73,578



3.8



21.4

Occupancy and equipment 30,033



28,255



20,979



6.3



43.2

FDIC insurance 8,834



8,956



5,387



(1.4)



64.0

Amortization of intangibles 4,218



4,801



3,098



(12.1)



36.2

Other real estate owned 1,367



1,026



983



33.2



39.1

Merger-related —



1,054



52,724



n/m



n/m

Other 37,305



36,404



30,806



2.5



21.1

Total non-interest expense 171,083



166,529



187,555



2.7



(8.8)

Income before income taxes 108,030



111,912



29,463



(3.5)



266.7

Income taxes 21,268



87,786



6,484



(75.8)



228.0

Net income 86,762



24,126



22,979



259.6



277.6

Preferred stock dividends 2,010



2,011



2,010



—



—

Net income available to common stockholders $ 84,752



$ 22,115



$ 20,969



283.2



304.2

Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.26



$ 0.07



$ 0.09



271.4



188.9

Diluted $ 0.26



$ 0.07



$ 0.09



271.4



188.9

n/m - not meaningful



















F.N.B. CORPORATION

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































% Variance













1Q18

1Q18 Balance Sheets (at period end) 1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 325,101



$ 408,718



$ 381,416



(20.5)



(14.8)

Interest bearing deposits with banks 61,228



70,725



68,967



(13.4)



(11.2)

Cash and cash equivalents 386,329



479,443



450,383



(19.4)



(14.2)

Securities available for sale 2,927,463



2,764,562



2,638,815



5.9



10.9

Securities held to maturity 3,224,000



3,242,268



2,922,152



(0.6)



10.3

Loans held for sale 37,982



92,891



75,270



(59.1)



(49.5)

Loans and leases, net of unearned income 21,262,397



20,998,766



20,177,650



1.3



5.4

Allowance for credit losses (179,247)



(175,380)



(160,782)



2.2



11.5

Net loans and leases 21,083,150



20,823,386



20,016,868



1.2



5.3

Premises and equipment, net 333,424



336,540



355,436



(0.9)



(6.2)

Goodwill 2,251,281



2,249,188



2,250,305



0.1



—

Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 87,858



92,075



106,494



(4.6)



(17.5)

Bank owned life insurance 529,843



526,818



467,457



0.6



13.3

Other assets 791,023



810,464



907,515



(2.4)



(12.8)

Total Assets $ 31,652,353



$ 31,417,635



$ 30,190,695



0.7



4.8

Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest bearing demand $ 5,748,568



$ 5,720,030



$ 5,537,679



0.5



3.8

Interest bearing demand 9,407,111



9,571,038



9,285,393



(1.7)



1.3

Savings 2,600,151



2,488,178



2,623,531



4.5



(0.9)

Certificates and other time deposits 4,741,259



4,620,479



3,879,669



2.6



22.2

Total Deposits 22,497,089



22,399,725



21,326,272



0.4



5.5

Short-term borrowings 3,802,480



3,678,337



3,585,963



3.4



6.0

Long-term borrowings 659,890



668,173



696,206



(1.2)



(5.2)

Other liabilities 259,441



262,206



226,459



(1.1)



14.6

Total Liabilities 27,218,900



27,008,441



25,834,900



0.8



5.4

Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred Stock 106,882



106,882



106,882



—



—

Common stock 3,255



3,253



3,246



0.1



0.3

Additional paid-in capital 4,037,847



4,033,567



4,020,527



0.1



0.4

Retained earnings 413,340



367,658



299,818



12.4



37.9

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (108,724)



(83,052)



(56,969)



30.9



90.8

Treasury stock (19,147)



(19,114)



(17,709)



0.2



8.1

Total Stockholders' Equity 4,433,453



4,409,194



4,355,795



0.6



1.8

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 31,652,353



$ 31,417,635



$ 30,190,695



0.7



4.8



F.N.B. Corporation

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17 (Unaudited)





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Earned

Yield

Average

Earned

Yield

Average

Earned

Yield



Outstanding

or Paid

or Rate

Outstanding

or Paid

or Rate

Outstanding

or Paid

or Rate Assets



































Interest bearing deposits with banks

$ 103,904



$ 360



1.40 %

$ 85,772



$ 233



1.08 %

$ 85,663



$ 180



0.85 % Federal funds sold

—



—



— %

—



—



— %

4,579



8



0.72 % Taxable investment securities (2)

5,046,294



26,879



2.13 %

4,976,270



25,470



2.05 %

4,479,439



22,479



2.01 % Non-taxable investment securities (1)

951,021



8,278



3.48 %

879,002



9,222



4.20 %

500,206



5,190



4.15 % Loans held for sale

65,897



911



5.56 %

111,230



1,712



6.14 %

12,358



163



5.61 % Loans and leases (1) (3)

21,155,619



239,602



4.58 %

20,811,856



240,045



4.58 %

16,190,470



170,195



4.26 % Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

27,322,735



276,030



4.08 %

26,864,130



276,682



4.09 %

21,272,715



198,215



3.77 % Cash and due from banks

358,717











369,977











294,739









Allowance for loan losses

(180,478)











(172,766)











(161,371)









Premises and equipment

336,816











336,527











273,908









Other assets

3,656,716











3,699,854











2,382,108









Total Assets

$ 31,494,506











$ 31,097,722











$ 24,062,099









Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 9,388,774



11,454



0.49 %

$ 9,591,888



10,397



0.43 %

$ 7,416,346



4,831



0.26 % Savings

2,536,439



1,031



0.17 %

2,514,931



841



0.14 %

2,412,798



521



0.09 % Certificates and other time

4,637,032



13,984



1.20 %

4,470,424



12,864



1.12 %

2,889,129



6,388



0.90 % Short-term borrowings

3,985,254



15,207



1.54 %

3,551,840



11,949



1.33 %

3,202,033



6,674



0.84 % Long-term borrowings

660,970



5,146



3.16 %

661,100



4,998



3.00 %

534,762



3,527



2.68 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

21,208,469



46,822



0.89 %

20,790,183



41,049



0.78 %

16,455,068



21,941



0.54 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits

5,607,640











5,632,924











4,414,354









Other liabilities

248,128











220,855











184,824









Total Liabilities

27,064,237











26,643,962











21,054,246









Stockholders' equity

4,430,269











4,453,760











3,007,853









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 31,494,506











$ 31,097,722











$ 24,062,099









Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 6,114,266











$ 6,073,947











$ 4,817,647









Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





229,208











235,633











176,274





Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(3,103)











(5,597)











(3,522)





Net Interest Income





$ 226,105











$ 230,036











$ 172,752





Net Interest Spread









3.19 %









3.31 %









3.23 % Net Interest Margin (1)









3.39 %









3.49 %









3.35 %

(1)

The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans

and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017 for each period presented.

(2)

The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost.

(3)

Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is

immaterial.



F.N.B. CORPORATION









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



































1Q18

4Q17

1Q17 Performance ratios









Return on average equity 7.94 %

2.15 %

3.10 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 17.48 %

5.13 %

6.23 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 18.01 %

5.00 %

6.14 % Return on average assets 1.12 %

0.31 %

0.39 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.25 %

0.38 %

0.45 % Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.39 %

3.49 %

3.35 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 4.08 %

4.09 %

3.77 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.89 %

0.78 %

0.54 % Cost of funds 0.71 %

0.62 %

0.43 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.78 %

53.09 %

57.15 % Effective tax rate 19.69 %

78.44 %

22.01 % Capital ratios









Equity / assets (period end) 14.01 %

14.03 %

14.43 % Common equity / assets (period end) 13.67 %

13.69 %

14.07 % Leverage ratio 7.59 %

7.58 %

9.64 % Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.14 %

7.11 %

7.18 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 6.78 %

6.74 %

6.80 % Common stock data









Average diluted shares outstanding 325,766,968



325,229,043



239,261,683

Period end shares outstanding 323,686,993



323,465,140



322,906,763

Book value per common share $ 13.37



$ 13.30



$ 13.16

Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 6.14



$ 6.06



$ 5.86

Dividend payout ratio (common) 46.10 %

176.51 %

121.83 %







(1)

See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the

calculation of this item. (2)

The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable

equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and

investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.

F.N.B. CORPORATION

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)































Percent Variance













1Q18

1Q18

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17 Balances at period end

















Loans and Leases:

















Commercial real estate $ 8,811,475



$ 8,741,864



$ 8,768,357



0.8



0.5

Commercial and industrial 4,279,969



4,170,667



3,792,679



2.6



12.8

Commercial leases 279,582



266,720



197,071



4.8



41.9

Other 39,347



17,063



46,315



130.6



(15.0)

Commercial loans and leases 13,410,373



13,196,314



12,804,422



1.6



4.7

Direct installment 1,871,639



1,905,535



1,965,118



(1.8)



(4.8)

Residential mortgages 2,762,101



2,702,691



2,342,167



2.2



17.9

Indirect installment 1,524,501



1,448,433



1,259,947



5.3



21.0

Consumer LOC 1,693,783



1,745,793



1,805,996



(3.0)



(6.2)

Consumer loans 7,852,024



7,802,452



7,373,228



0.6



6.5

Total loans and leases $ 21,262,397



$ 20,998,766



$ 20,177,650



1.3



5.4



































Percent Variance Average balances











1Q18

1Q18 Loans and Leases: 1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17 Commercial real estate $ 8,809,648



$ 8,680,101



$ 6,222,381



1.5



41.6

Commercial and industrial 4,225,318



4,075,626



3,245,732



3.7



30.2

Commercial leases 272,295



242,365



196,159



12.3



38.8

Other 47,170



45,254



44,934



4.2



5.0

Commercial loans and leases 13,354,431



13,043,346



9,709,206



2.4



37.5

Direct installment 1,884,302



1,915,970



1,869,218



(1.7)



0.8

Residential mortgages 2,723,257



2,653,148



1,969,374



2.6



38.3

Indirect installment 1,474,005



1,440,572



1,226,488



2.3



20.2

Consumer LOC 1,719,624



1,758,820



1,416,184



(2.2)



21.4

Consumer loans 7,801,188



7,768,510



6,481,264



0.4



20.4

Total loans and leases $ 21,155,619



$ 20,811,856



$ 16,190,470



1.7



30.7



F.N.B. CORPORATION

















(Unaudited)











Percent Variance (Dollars in thousands)











1Q18

1Q18 Asset Quality Data 1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans (1)

















Non-accrual loans $ 77,684



$ 74,635



$ 81,390



4.1



(4.6)

Restructured loans 24,452



23,481



23,988



4.1



1.9

Non-performing loans 102,136



98,116



105,378



4.1



(3.1)

Other real estate owned (OREO) (2) 40,980



40,606



50,088



0.9



(18.2)

Total non-performing assets $ 143,116



$ 138,722



$ 155,466



3.2



(7.9)

Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.48 %

0.47 %

0.52 %







Non-performing loans / total originated loans and leases (3) 0.58 %

0.57 %

0.77 %







Non-performing loans + OREO / total loans and leases + OREO 0.67 %

0.66 %

0.77 %







Non-performing loans + OREO / total originated loans and leases + OREO (3) 0.81 %

0.81 %

1.12 %







Non-performing assets / total assets 0.45 %

0.44 %

0.51 %







Delinquency - Originated Portfolio (3)

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 50,412



$ 62,146



$ 38,398



(18.9)



31.3

Loans 90+ days past due 7,304



9,121



6,932



(19.9)



5.4

Non-accrual loans 68,121



63,644



76,294



7.0



(10.7)

Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 125,837



$ 134,911



$ 121,624



(6.7)



3.5

Total past due and non-accrual loans / total originated loans 0.79 %

0.88 %

0.94 %







Delinquency - Acquired Portfolio (4) (5)

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 61,128



$ 66,926



$ 85,170



(8.7)



(28.2)

Loans 90+ days past due 86,112



89,950



69,213



(4.3)



24.4

Non-accrual loans 9,563



10,991



5,096



(13.0)



87.7

Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 156,803



$ 167,867



$ 159,479



(6.6)



(1.7)

Delinquency - Total Portfolio

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 111,540



$ 129,072



$ 123,568



(13.6)



(9.7)

Loans 90+ days past due 93,416



99,071



76,145



(5.7)



22.7

Non-accrual loans 77,684



74,635



81,390



4.1



(4.6)

Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 282,640



$ 302,778



$ 281,103



(6.7)



0.5









(1)

Does not include loans acquired at fair value ("acquired portfolio"). (2)

Includes all other real estate owned, including those balances acquired through business combinations that have been in acquired loans prior to foreclosure. (3)

"Originated Portfolio" or "Originated Loans and Leases" equals loans and leases not included by definition in the Acquired Portfolio. (4)

"Acquired Portfolio" or "Acquired Loans" equals loans acquired at fair value, accounted for in accordance with ASC 805. The risk of credit loss on these loans

has been considered by virtue of our estimate of acquisition-date fair value and these loans are considered accruing as we primarily recognize interest

income through accretion of the difference between the carrying value of these loans and their expected cash flows. Because acquired loans are initially

recorded at an amount estimated to be collectible, losses on such loans, when incurred, are first applied against the non-accretable difference established in

purchase accounting and then to any allowance for loan losses recognized subsequent to acquisition. (5)

Represents contractual balances.

F.N.B. CORPORATION

















(Unaudited)











Percent Variance (Dollars in thousands)











1Q18

1Q18 Allowance Rollforward 1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17



















Allowance for Credit Losses - Originated Portfolio (2)

















Balance at beginning of period $ 168,682



$ 163,234



$ 150,791



3.3



11.9

Provision for credit losses 14,769



18,509



11,337



(20.2)



30.3

Net loan charge-offs (11,041)



(13,061)



(7,914)



(15.5)



39.5

Allowance for credit losses - originated portfolio (2) $ 172,410



$ 168,682



$ 154,214



2.2



11.8

Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) / total originated loans and leases (2) 1.08 %

1.10 %

1.19 %







Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) / total non-performing loans (1) 186.24 %

193.61 %

153.78 %







Net loan charge-offs on originated loans and leases (annualized) / total average originated loans and leases (2) 0.29 %

0.35 %

0.25 %







Allowance for Credit Losses - Acquired Portfolio (3)

















Balance at beginning of period $ 6,698



$ 6,782



$ 7,268



(1.2)



(7.8)

Provision for credit losses (274)



(1,810)



(487)



(84.9)



(43.7)

Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries 413



1,726



(213)



(76.1)



(293.9)

Allowance for credit losses - acquired portfolio (3) $ 6,837



$ 6,698



$ 6,568



2.1



4.1

Allowance for Credit Losses - Total Portfolio

















Balance at beginning of period $ 175,380



$ 170,016



$ 158,059



3.2



11.0

Provision for credit losses 14,495



16,699



10,850



(13.2)



33.6

Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries (10,628)



(11,335)



(8,127)



(6.2)



30.8

Total allowance for credit losses $ 179,247



$ 175,380



$ 160,782



2.2



11.5

Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases 0.84 %

0.84 %

0.80 %







Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.20 %

0.22 %

0.20 %















(1)

Does not include loans acquired at fair value ("acquired portfolio"). (2)

"Originated Portfolio" or "Originated Loans and Leases" equals loans and leases not included by definition in the Acquired Portfolio. (3)

"Acquired Portfolio" or "Acquired Loans" equals loans acquired at fair value, accounted for in accordance with ASC 805. The risk of credit loss

on these loans has been considered by virtue of our estimate of acquisition-date fair value and these loans are considered accruing as we

primarily recognize interest income through accretion of the difference between the carrying value of these loans and their expected cash flows.

Because acquired loans are initially recorded at an amount estimated to be collectible, losses on such loans, when incurred, are first applied

against the non-accretable difference established in purchase accounting and then to any allowance for loan losses recognized subsequent to

acquisition.

F.N.B. CORPORATION

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.













% Variance













1Q18

1Q18 Operating net income available to common stockholders: 1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17 Net income available to common stockholders $ 84,752



$ 22,115



$ 20,969









Merger-related expense —



1,054



52,724









Tax benefit of merger-related expense —



(365)



(17,579)









Merger-related net securities gains —



—



(2,609)









Tax expense of merger-related net securities gains —



—



913









Reduction in valuation of deferred tax assets —



54,042



—









Operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 84,752



$ 76,846



$ 54,418



10.3



55.7





















Operating earnings per diluted common share:

















Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.26



$ 0.07



$ 0.09









Merger-related expense —



0.00

0.22









Tax benefit of merger-related expense —



0.00

(0.07)









Merger-related net securities gains —



—



(0.01)









Tax expense of merger-related net securities gains —



—



0.00









Reduction in valuation of deferred tax assets —



0.17



—









Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.26



$ 0.24



$ 0.23



8.3



13.0



F.N.B. CORPORATION (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











1Q18

4Q17

1Q17 Return on average tangible equity:









Net income (annualized) $ 351,867



$ 95,719



$ 93,191

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 13,513



12,381



8,166

Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 365,380



$ 108,100



$ 101,357













Average total stockholders' equity $ 4,430,269



$ 4,453,760



$ 3,007,853

Less: Average intangibles(1) (2,339,783)



(2,344,675)



(1,381,712)

Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,090,486



$ 2,109,085



$ 1,626,141













Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 17.48 %

5.13 %

6.23 % Return on average tangible common equity:









Net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 343,715



$ 87,740



$ 85,042

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 13,513



12,381



8,166

Tangible net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 357,228



$ 100,121



$ 93,208













Average total stockholders' equity $ 4,430,269



$ 4,453,760



$ 3,007,853

Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: Average intangibles(1) (2,339,783)



(2,344,675)



(1,381,712)

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,983,604



$ 2,002,203



$ 1,519,259













Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.01 %

5.00 %

6.14 % Return on average tangible assets:









Net income (annualized) $ 351,867



$ 95,719



$ 93,191

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 13,513



12,381



8,166

Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 365,380



$ 108,100



$ 101,357













Average total assets $ 31,494,506



$ 31,097,722



$ 24,062,099

Less: Average intangibles(1) (2,339,783)



(2,344,675)



(1,381,712)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 29,154,723



$ 28,753,047



$ 22,680,387













Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.25 %

0.38 %

0.45 % Tangible book value per common share:









Total stockholders' equity $ 4,433,453



$ 4,409,194



$ 4,355,795

Less: preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: intangibles(1) (2,339,139)



(2,341,263)



(2,356,800)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,987,432



$ 1,961,049



$ 1,892,113













Common shares outstanding 323,686,993



323,465,140



322,906,763













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 6.14



$ 6.06



$ 5.86













(1) Excludes loan servicing rights











F.N.B. CORPORATION









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)











1Q18

4Q17

1Q17 Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end):









Total stockholders' equity $ 4,433,453



$ 4,409,194



$ 4,355,795

Less: intangibles(1) (2,339,139)



(2,341,263)



(2,356,800)

Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,094,314



$ 2,067,931



$ 1,998,995













Total assets $ 31,652,353



$ 31,417,635



$ 30,190,695

Less: intangibles(1) (2,339,139)



(2,341,263)



(2,356,800)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 29,313,214



$ 29,076,372



$ 27,833,895













Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.14 %

7.11 %

7.18 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end):









Total stockholders' equity $ 4,433,453



$ 4,409,194



$ 4,355,795

Less: preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: intangibles (1) (2,339,139)



(2,341,263)



(2,356,800)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,987,432



$ 1,961,049



$ 1,892,113













Total assets $ 31,652,353



$ 31,417,635



$ 30,190,695

Less: intangibles(1) (2,339,139)



(2,341,263)



(2,356,800)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 29,313,214



$ 29,076,372



$ 27,833,895













Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 6.78 %

6.74 %

6.80 %











KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS









Efficiency ratio (FTE):









Total non-interest expense $ 171,083



$ 166,529



$ 187,555

Less: amortization of intangibles (4,218)



(4,801)



(3,098)

Less: OREO expense (1,367)



(1,026)



(983)

Less: merger-related expense —



(1,054)



(52,724)

Adjusted non-interest expense $ 165,498



$ 159,648



$ 130,750













Net interest income $ 226,105



$ 230,036



$ 172,752

Taxable equivalent adjustment 3,103



5,597



3,522

Non-interest income 67,503



65,104



55,116

Less: net securities gains —



(21)



(2,625)

Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 296,711



$ 300,716



$ 228,765













Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 55.78 %

53.09 %

57.15 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights











