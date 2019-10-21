Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecasts, 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast to 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report gives a thorough understanding of FSGS by including details, such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology



The total prevalent cases of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis were 196,333 in 2017 in 7MM.



The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Outlook



The market size of FSGS was found to be USD 333.36 Million in 2017. This market is further expected to grow during the forecasted period of 2019-2028 owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.



The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies for FSGS. The therapeutic market size of FSGS in the US is mainly accounted for by the off-label treatment options, such as non-immune therapy in conjunction with immunotherapy. The non-immune therapy includes angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers as the conservative treatment options.



While, the immunotherapy includes, corticosteroids (Prednisone), calcineurin inhibitors (Cyclosporine and Tacrolimus), Mycophenolate Mofetil, and Biologics (rituximab), for those seriously ill patients. Kidney transplantation is the viable treatment options for children. In case of recurrence, plasmapheresis is the first-line treatment along with dialysis. Despite these available treatments, the management of FSGS remains a challenge due to the complex causes of disease and dense pathogenesis.



Detailed chapters of the promising upcoming therapies, including Sparsentan (Retrophin), DMX-200 (Dimerix), Voclosporin (Aurinia Pharmaceuticals), CXA-10 (Complexa), Abatacept (Bristol-Myers Squibb), Bardoxolone methyl (Reata Pharmaceuticals/Kyowa Kirin), PF-06730512 (Pfizer), CCX140 (Chemocentryx) etc. are also provided in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of FSGS in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of FSGS in 2028



3. Disease Overview: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification of FSGS

3.3. Signs and Symptoms

3.4. Histopathology

3.5. Etiology

3.6. Pathogenesis

3.7. Biomarkers

3.8. Diagnosis of FSGS

3.8.1. Differential Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

4.3. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis



5. Current Treatment Practices

5.1. Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes- KDIGO Guideline: Idiopathic FSGS in adults



6. Unmet Needs



7. Key Cross Competition

7.1. Sparsentan: Retrophin

7.1.1. Drug Description

7.1.2. Other Developmental Activities

7.1.3. Clinical Development

7.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

7.1.5. Product Profile

7.2. DMX-200: Dimerix

7.3. Voclosporin: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

7.4. CXA-10: Complexa

7.5. Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

7.6. Bardoxolone methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals/Kyowa Kirin

7.7. Bleselumab: Astellas Pharma/Kyowa Kirin

7.8. CCX140: Chemocentryx

7.9. PF-06730512: Pfizer



8. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis: 7 Major Market Analysis

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Size of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis in 7MM

8.3. Market Outlook by Country



9. Market Drivers



10. Market Barriers



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Retrophin

Dimerix

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Complexa

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Kirin

Astellas Pharma

Chemocentryx

Pfizer

