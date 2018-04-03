Focus is on community and service at SCU Annual Meeting

Sununu added that other organizations "should take a page out of your book," because SCU treats every member as an individual. "Your group is a great example, leading by example," he said.

New Hampshire Banking Commissioner Gerald Little said, "Service Credit Union is a wonderful organization which doesn't wait to be called on to help."

Frustrated with another financial institution, SCU Business Member Elizabeth Webster, owner of Dodge's Agway Farm and Garden, thought all banking institutions were the same until she took out an RV loan from SCU. "The Hampton Branch took care of it within an hour," she said. "I heard back from the Business Banking division within a day."

Webster explained that she now can focus on growing her business since she has a great business partner in SCU. "I feel so fortunate and grateful to have found Service Credit Union," she said.

Senior Master Sergeant Shane Hutchins praised the SCU Government Shutdown Program citing that during the 14-day shutdown a few years ago SCU was going to pay their military members. "It was one less thing for the military to worry about," he said. "Service Credit Union is a step above other institutions."

SCU reported that loans, shares and assets are at exceptional levels and these financial results show 2017 was a very successful year to demonstrate the credit union's overall financial strength.

