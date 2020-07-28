Focus Laboratories Expands to Sell Their O3+Maqui™ Supplements Through Rakuten.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Laboratories has been steadily gaining notoriety for their one-of-a-kind supplements. Focus Laboratories' O3+Maqui™ is as unique in form as it is function, making it an instant hit with customers. The company has been expanding their U.S. sales throughout 2020 to meet the growing demand.

O3+Maqui™ is now available for purchase through online retail giant, Rakuten.com. Rakuten has been called "The Biggest E-Commerce Site You've Never Heard Of," mainly because the site is well known in Japan, where it began, but has only started to gain name recognition as an online retailer for the US market in the last eight years. But Rakuten's sales figures cannot be ignored: Last year, Rakuten pulled in over $10 billion in US sales, making them an ideal partner for Focus Laboratories and O3+Maqui™.

Online sales have been a major component in the success of all supplement sales throughout the United States, but particularly now, as more people are ordering supplements online than ever before. With a larger online buying base, the potential for new customers who are browsing supplement options virtually has increased substantially in the last four months.

But competition among supplement retailers is high. There are a few key factors that customers look for when trying a new supplement for the first time, and Focus Laboratories' O3+Maqui™ is firing on all cylinders. When customers are shopping around for supplements that will hopefully improve their quality of life, often they are looking for something that they cannot find anywhere else on the market. This is where O3+Maqui™ really shines. Not only is O3+Maqui™ well researched, and uniquely formulated with high quality ingredients, but it also features an eye-pleasing design.

O3+Maqui™ supplements look like a futuristic version of a regular gel cap. While some supplements are best taken in their powder form, and others are best taken as a liquid, O3+Maqui™ combines the best of both worlds using the patented Unigel™ technology.

O3+Maqui™ is a liquid softgel filled with omega-3 fish oil. Suspended in the liquid is a round purple powdered tablet, MaquiBright ®, the purified extract from the maqui berry.

Maqui berry has been heavily studied for its antioxidant properties, which have been found to exceed the level of antioxidants found in comparable "superfood" berries, like blueberries and even acai. Though maqui berry has been slowly gaining popularity, Focus Laboratories' O3+Maqui™ supplements remain unique in this highly specialized combination, suspending one nutrient within the other eliminates the need to take multiple supplements.

Focus Laboratories has been expanding their business throughout 2020, and now they are making their products available to a larger customer base by taking advantage of e-commerce giants, like Rakuten. Their O3+Maqui™ supplements are currently available through their own website and from a host of online retailers, now including Rakuten.com.

