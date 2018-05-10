FOFFit is Taking the Random Out of Renting

Typical vacation rental platforms have raised concerns over the last several years with horror stories of unruly renters, rental scams, and increasingly, neighbors' and community concerns over disorderly conduct. In addition, many reluctant hosts do not want to share details about their private homes with people they don't know. To this end, FOFFit employs a custom security wall that checks requests to ensure the host and renter are first or second degree connections.

Which is one of the main reasons Founder, Katchen Gerig, created FOFFit. "At this point in my life, I just wasn't comfortable renting to complete strangers or spending time managing random requests. With FOFFit, I have a happy medium. There are three steps: List it - quickly list my home; Post it -send a quick post to Facebook to notify friends; and FOFFit - relax knowing that only people I am connected to can contact me and rent my home. Less hassle, no randoms."

And by providing many of the same features as typical vacation rental companies such as cancellation, security deposits, credit cards and management of all payments, FOFFit formalizes the process of renting to friends, thus providing an added level of security, at a lower cost.

Says Katchen Gerig, "By having a verified and trusted renter with a Facebook profile and connections to the host, we are able to limit fraud and keep costs down. Being a host is free, and the renter service fee is one of the lowest in the industry. So, I guess you could also add a fourth step for the host, Profit."

FOFFit.co was created to empower first time hosts to rent their primary or vacation home by providing a simpler, safer and stress free alternative to traditional vacation rental sites.

About Katchen Gerig

FOFFit.co was founded by Katchen Gerig, an international marketing veteran and former Google executive, who led Google's first marketing efforts in Europe and Asia. She is an avid traveler to 57 countries and now enjoys sharing the joy of traveling and adventure with her family.

