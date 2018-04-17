Fog City Urology Offers GAINSWave® in San Francisco

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Raul Hernandez, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Fog City Urology is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 45 Castro St Tower Level A, Suite 165, San Francisco, CA 94114.

Dr. Raul Hernandez has been in the San Francisco Bay area for the last 25 years. He is a well-established and respected practitioner in one of the premier urology practices in the Bay Area. Dr. Hernandez was trained in the Harvard Medical system attending the Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's and Beth Israel in Boston for his surgical/Urological training.

Since coming to the San Francisco area he has distinguished himself in the clinical and surgical aspects of Urology and Sexual Medicine. He is at the vanguard of urological science and surgery and has been a very engaged physician in the community.

His office is well-versed in a multitude of Male and Female issues and is sensitive to today's exacting standards. The office experience is like no other with a knowledgeable, empathetic, flexible, discrete and enchanting staff.

