Follett and P3 Media Launch College Nation, a New Destination for Collegiate Sports Apparel

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Higher Education, the nation's largest campus retail partner, has launched College Nation, a new digital storefront and collegiate sportswear hub created in collaboration with P3 Media, a leading Shopify Platinum Partner agency. College Nation debuts with official merchandise from fourteen storied athletic programs including Arizona, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Syracuse, and Villanova, and is live on Shopify Plus just in time for the NCAA Basketball Championship tournament.

More than a new eCommerce site, College Nation is designed as a destination for college sports enthusiasts—a place where fans, students, alumni, and families can celebrate their teams, express their pride, and connect with the traditions of their schools through officially licensed merchandise. Follett partnered with P3 Media to bring this vision to life tapping P3 Media's end-to-end ecommerce expertise to go from concept to launch in under two months, making it one of the swiftest Shopify launches of its kind.

"Follett has always been at the forefront of connecting fans with their school spirit through high-quality, accessible merchandise," said Hejar Oncel, Chief Information Officer at Follett. "With College Nation, our goal is to create a place where college sports enthusiasts can truly live their passion for their teams, celebrate their traditions, wear their colors proudly, and stay connected to the communities and alma maters they love, and P3 Media's technical expertise was critical to creating a truly fanworthy ecommerce experience."

For launch, Follett's merchandise team curated and sourced a wide assortment of officially licensed apparel and fan gear across participating athletic programs, while the digital experience was built on Shopify Plus in partnership with P3 Media. The agency supported Follett regarding every aspect of the digital experience, from branding, to UX/UI design, to frontend and backend development, and marketing execution.

To meet the project's ambitious timeline, P3 Media's creative team used advanced AI technologies to build out more than 1,000 launch-ready SKUs and generate assets for web, email, and paid media.

"It's an honor to help bring Follett's College Nation to life with such a visionary partner," said David Wagoner, Co-founder of P3 Media. "Most of the AI technologies and techniques we applied to accelerate this launch didn't even exist six months ago, but the project actually came together because of the exceptional collaboration and trust between the Follett and P3 Media teams."

College Nation's architecture was thoughtfully designed with future growth in mind, allowing the platform to expand to additional brands and fan experiences over time. But the immediate focus is simple: delivering an engaging shopping experience that celebrates the pride, tradition, and energy of college athletics.

Explore the new brand at www.collegenation.com.

For more information about working with P3 Media, visit www.pthreemedia.com.

Contact Information:

David Wagoner

P3 Media

425-681-0033

[email protected]

SOURCE P3 Media