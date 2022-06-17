Food Acidulants Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 2.49 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

The food acidulants market is segmented by the Application (Bakery and confectionery, Beverages, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food acidulants market size is expected to increase by USD 2.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Growing penetration of online food retailing is one of the key food acidulants market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Growth in online retail channels is augmented by the increasing vendor focus on omnichannel retailing that combines the brick-and-mortar channels of distribution and online retailing. The global processed red meat industry vendors also sell their products online through various online platforms. For instance, Tyson Foods Inc. sells its brands Hillshire Farm and Tyson through third-party online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon), Walmart, and Target. Similarly, Hormel Foods offers products such as beef sausages, Hormel pepperoni, and other pork products through various third-party online retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Tesco, and others. Such factors are expected to further boost the demand for food products, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.