Food Additives Market | Rising Demand for Processed Food to Boost Growth | Expected Growth of $ 14.61 Bn by 2025

The report on the food additives market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for processed food.

The Food Additives Market is segmented by Product (Flavors and enhancers, Acidulants, Colorants, Sweeteners, and Others), Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Convenience food, Snacks, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing complexities in the food supply chain & growing demand for home food preservation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The food additives market covers the following areas:

Food Additives Market Sizing

Food Additives Market Forecast

Food Additives Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

and Fragrances Inc. Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Givaudan SA

Ingredion Inc.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Flavors and enhancers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Acidulants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Colorants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Bakery and Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Convenience food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Snacks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

