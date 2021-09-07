Food Additives Market | Rising Demand for Processed Food to Boost Growth | Expected Growth of $ 14.61 Bn by 2025
Sep 07, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food additives market has the potential to grow by USD 14.61 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%.
The report on the food additives market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for processed food.
The Food Additives Market is segmented by Product (Flavors and enhancers, Acidulants, Colorants, Sweeteners, and Others), Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Convenience food, Snacks, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing complexities in the food supply chain & growing demand for home food preservation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The food additives market covers the following areas:
- Food Additives Market Sizing
- Food Additives Market Forecast
- Food Additives Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BASF SE
- Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding AS
- Givaudan SA
- Ingredion Inc.
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Koninklijke DSM NV
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flavors and enhancers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Acidulants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Colorants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Bakery and Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Convenience food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Snacks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BASF SE
- Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding AS
- Givaudan SA
- Ingredion Inc.
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Koninklijke DSM NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
