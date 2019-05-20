Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market to 2027: Stringent Government Food Safety Regulations & Increase in Incidences of Food Contamination and Foodborne Illness Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Solution; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food safety and hygiene compliance market is accounted to US$ 9.1bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 15.3bn by 2027.

The global food safety and hygiene compliance market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period on account of an increase in food demand also have a threat of critical diseases such as foodborne illnesses which have created an urge to implement and follow food safety regulations. With continuous globalization in food production and supply chain process, food manufacturers are bounded with pressure to ensure quality and safety of food products with an international food safety authorities.

The technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market. The developed countries in terms of modern technology, better standard of living, infrastructure, and many others are the factors which are drives the economy of countries. The blend of all factors is projected to boost entire food safety and hygiene compliance market.

A key trend which will predominantly affect the food safety and hygiene compliance market in a coming year pertaining to numerous developments in terms of safety and packaging technologies. The constant growth in population, the surge in disposable income, and an increase in the working people are creating a need for more packaged and readily available food. This trend is expected to boost the need for food safety techniques which further fuel the growth of hygiene compliance industries.

Several companies are also involved in the development of nanomaterial which will have an impact on the taste of food, health benefits, and safety of food. Thus, the development of nanotechnology and smart packaging materials in food is expected to drive the demand for food safety and hygiene compliance industry to identify the impact of these technologies for safety purpose. These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant effect on the food safety and hygiene compliance market.

Food safety and hygiene compliance market by solution is segmented into hardware, solution, and services. The services food safety and hygiene compliance market holds the highest share whereas, software is expected to be the fastest growing segment. The services provided by the food operators and food production business consists of auditing, training, testing, validation, and consultation services. Under the consulting services, the consultants of health and safety work closely with companies to ensure proper adherence with the new federal regulations. The installation & maintenance services are encompassed with auditing, inspection/testing, compliance, and certification services. To maintain the functionality of systems and software, managed services are used.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market - by Type

1.3.2 Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market - by Solution

1.3.3 Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market - by End User

1.3.4 Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market - by Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Pest Analysis

4.3.1 North America Pest Analysis

4.3.2 Europe Pest Analysis

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pest Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East and Africa Pest Analysis

4.3.5 South America Pest Analysis



5. Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent Government Food Safety Regulations

5.1.2 Increase in Incidences of Food Contamination and Foodborne Illness

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost and Complexities in Food Safety Testing

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Expanding Role of Social Media in Food Safety and Product Recalls

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Advent of Nanotechnology and Smart Packaging Materials in Food Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints



6. Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



7. Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Breakdown, by Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Personal Hygiene

7.4 Facility Hygiene

7.5 Food Safety Monitoring



8. Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Analysis - By Solution

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Breakdown, By Solution, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Hardware

8.4 Software

8.5 Services



9. Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Full-Service Restaurants

9.4 Quick Service Restaurants

9.5 Grocery/Retailers



10. Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.3 Europe Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.4 APAC Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.5 Middle East and Africa Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.6 South America Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development

11.5 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Asurequality Limited

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Dicentra

12.3 Eurofins Scientific SE

12.4 Intertek Group PLC

12.5 Merieux Nutrisciences

12.6 Microbac Laboratories Inc.

12.7 Neogen Corporation

12.8 Pathsensors

12.9 Rfxcel Corp.

12.10 Safetychain Software Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwepok

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

