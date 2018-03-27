Food Waste - A 2018 Business Opportunity Report Featuring Approved Foods, Cook Dash Water, Greene King, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ogilvy Spirits, Sainsbury's, Spade & Barrow & Tesco

DUBLIN, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Food Waste - A Business Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Report has Collected Hundreds of Ways Existing and New Businesses can Save and Make Money from Food Waste
Food waste is a global problem but there are many ways businesses can make money from food waste.
Rather than boring you with statistics, this report has collected hundreds of ways existing and new businesses can save and make money from food waste.
Ten examples:
- Grape skins into drink
- Mushroom beer
- Edible packaging
- Fruit powders
- Olive waste into fuel
- Water into jet fuel
- Food waste into tyres
- Potato leaves into legal drugs
- Coffee grounds into energy
- Pineapple leaves into textiles
Why buy thus report:
- It could save your business money
- It could give you ideas for new revenue streams
- It could give you ideas for a new business
- It will lift you to see how a problem can be made into an opportunity
Companies mentioned include:
- Approved Foods
- Cook
- Dash Water
- Greene King
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Ogilvy Spirits
- Sainsbury's
- Spade & Barrow
- Tesco
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- The problem
- Consumer Reaction
- The Women's Institute
- Food labels
- Image
- The business case for dealing with food waste
- Methods of dealing with food waste
- Repurposing food waste
2. Legislation
- EU
- National legislation
- Good Samaritan law
- Local initiatives
3. Catering And Food Production Waste
- Restaurants and caterers
- Root to shoot dining
- Case Study: Tiny Leaf
- Chef based initiatives
- Doggy Bags
- Portion Size
- Charity donations
- New technology
4. Retailers And Food Waste
- Supermarkets
- Case Study Tesco
- Case Study Sainsbury's
- Donations
- Case study Greene King
5. Agriculture And Supply Chain Initiatives
- Production
- Solutions
- Imperfect foods
- REPURPOSING
- What repurposing is
- Ogilvy Spirits
- Dappa
- British Cassis
- Mushroom beer
- Sachi
- Toast Beer
- Non-alcoholic beverages
- New fresh food product areas
- Fruit powders
- Freeze drying to crunch
- Apple powder
- Sports nutrition and health foods
- Preserves
- Potato Liquification
- Waste fruit and vegetables
- Cashews
- Rice processing
- Natural thickening agent
- Onion peelings
- Yeast
- Vegetable fibres
- Phytonext
- Snack foods
- Case Study Snact
- Spare Fruit
- USA ideas
- RISE Products
- Edible packaging
- Fibrous by products
- Colourants & microbeads
- Textiles and fibres
- Animal feed
- Jet fuel and animal feed
- Food waste to Tyres
- Coffee husks
- Packaging
- CuanTec
- Plastics
- Building bricks
- Solanesol
- Potato starch biofuel
- Wheat Bran
- CURRAN
- Sugar cane bagasse
- Repurposing products used within the food chain
- Cooking oil
- Oyster and mollusc Shells
- Coffee grounds
- New Textiles
- Ananas-Anam
- Orange Fibre
- QMilk
- S.Cafe
- Circular economy
- Conversion of distillery and brewery water waste into fish food
6. Food Waste into Energy
- Food as fuel
- UK Government's Clean Growth Strategy
- Anaerobic digestion
- Cost saving energy solutions
- Biocoal
- Fuel for transport
- Coffee grounds
- Case Study: Bio-Bean
- Whisky by-products
- Sugar sweeteners
7. Food Waste Direct Sales
- Selling direct
- Case study Approved Foods
8. Technology And Food Waste
- Innovative technology
- Preventing food waste through technology
- Innovative packaging
- Distribution
- Technology in the kitchen
- Food apps
9. Food Waste to Charity
- Donating food to charity
- Surplus produce supermarkets
- Denmark
- Norway
- Nifties
- Approved Foods
- Case Study Real Junk Food Project
- Fuel for School
- Company Shop
- BASIC Life and church backed ventures
- FareShare
- Plan Zheroes
- Community Food Connection
- Felix Project
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Australia
- USA
- Gleaning
- Community based ventures
- Donating to charities
- Malaysia Pit Stop Community Caf
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dt55ml/food_waste_a?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-waste---a-2018-business-opportunity-report-featuring-approved-foods-cook-dash-water-greene-king-massachusetts-institute-of-technology-ogilvy-spirits-sainsburys-spade--barrow--tesco-300620121.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article