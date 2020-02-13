Food Waste Disposable Units Industry Outlook to 2030 - Manufacturing Companies are Focusing on Innovating Advanced Environment Friendly Solutions such as Waste-to-Energy (WtE)

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Waste Disposable Units Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food waste disposable units market was worth $ 1.86 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% and reach $2.35 billion by 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider food waste disposable units market, and compares it with other markets.



Population growth, rapid urbanization and increasing consumption due to rising disposable income will increase the demand for food waste disposable units. According to the World Bank, by 2025, the waste volume generated per person per day is estimated to reach 1.42 kg, up from 1.2 kg in 2012. The International Solid Waste Association has forecasted that globally solid waste volumes will rise by a factor of 2.37 by 2050.



The focus on environmental issues from many governments and industries remained limited. Governments, especially in developing countries, were more focused on infrastructural development and industrialization. This lack of focus had a restraining effect on the food disposible units market. For instance, the Kyoto Protocol that was aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, did not result in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions as many countries did not agree or stick to targets mentioned in the agreement.



The food waste disposable units manufacturing companies are focusing on innovating advanced environment friendly solutions such as waste-to-energy solutions. The disposers convert the waste into fine particles, which further leads to the formation of biogas. The generated biogas in the form of biofuel can be used to generate electricity.



Major players in the market are Anaheim Manufacturing, Emerson Electric, Franke Management, Haier, Hobart, Whirlpool, InSinkErator, Soocen Technology, Apollo Kitchen Equipment, WasteCare Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Food Waste Disposable Units Market Characteristics



3. Food Waste Disposable Units Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Food Waste Disposable Units Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Food Waste Disposable Units Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Food Waste Disposable Units Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Food Waste Disposable Units Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Shattered Type Disposers

Dry Type Disposers

Grinding Type Disposers

4.2. Global Food Waste Disposable Units Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Commercial

Residential

5. Food Waste Disposable Units Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Food Waste Disposable Units Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Food Waste Disposable Units Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Anaheim Manufacturing

Emerson Electric

Franke Management

Haier

Hobart

Whirlpool

InSinkErator

Soocen Technology

Apollo Kitchen Equipment

WasteCare Corporation

MEIKO Clean Solutions ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Komptech Americas LLC

Hobart Corporation

Mavitec Group

Delitek As

Unistone Electric Company

Disperator AB

EnviroPure Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk8w19

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

