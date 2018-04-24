Food&HotelAsia to double down with bold expansion in 2020

The two shows aim to provide an enhanced experience and personalised engagement, while meeting the diverse demands of the food and hospitality industry. The expansion of the respective shows will also help exhibitors maximise their presence at the shows, and engage in more targeted and robust interactions.

With 40 years of experience, FHA has amassed recognition worldwide for setting industry benchmarks for being the leading authority and trendsetter for the food and hospitality markets in Asia and beyond. First started in a car park in 1978, FHA moved to occupy one hall of World Trade Centre in the 1980s, to eventually six halls in 1992. The show relocated to Singapore Expo in 2000 and by 2014, it was the first trade event in Singapore to fully occupy all 10 halls of Singapore's largest purpose-built exhibition venue.

Over the years, FHA evolved to address the changing palate of consumers with the introduction of specialty offerings such as Bakery&Pastry, SpecialityCoffee&Tea and ProWine Asia. The upcoming 2018 edition will surpass past records, boasting its largest ever showing with 3,500 exhibitors from 76 countries/regions, including 71 international pavilions. 78,000 trade attendees from over 100 countries/regions are expected to turn up.

"The food and hospitality industry in Asia Pacific is expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory and FHA has long been the business platform driving the industry. In order to address the fast-paced changes, and support the industry as it continues to grow, we believe that the expansion is not only timely but a crucial one, enabling us to both better anticipate and deliver the desired results for the food and hospitality industry through two dedicated shows," said Mr. Rodolphe Lameyse, Project Director, Food & Hospitality, UBM.

"The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) seeks to anchor and grow business events that deliver rich content, draw visitors, and establish Singapore as a premier MICE hub anchored on thought leadership and business opportunities. FHA has evolved to meet changing industry needs over the years and now cemented its reputation as Asia's marketplace for innovation in the food and hospitality industries. We are heartened by this new development and will continue to work with UBM to support the overall sustainability of both shows," said Mr. Andrew Phua, Director, Exhibitions & Conferences, STB.

World Stage for Food and Hospitality Innovation

In the next iteration of FHA, the show will aim to address some of the most significant changes the industry has faced – the widespread penetration of technology that has driven innovations at industry level while impacting how consumers consume today; and the evolution in tastes – driven both by greater affluence and a move to healthier eating.

As the industry's choice platform for unparalleled sourcing and business networking, FHA has focused its resources to provide an enhanced offering to raise the level of fulfilment at the shows. While the shows will have two distinct identities and differentiated offerings, they will share a unified goal of enabling businesses. The move to two dedicated shows will also offer both exhibitors and visitors more opportunities to engage as well as access to tools and knowledge for innovation.

The Stage for Hospitality Excellence

FHA-HoReCa is a highly focused platform which gathers global stakeholders from the food service industry to showcase new to market innovations hotel, hospitality technology and style, and share best practices.

Discover the Taste for Tomorrow

To address the more discerning and health-conscious consumer, FHA-Food & Beverage will bring together the best of food ingredients, drinks and fresh produces among others in a focused way to encourage connections and facilitate trade in Asia and beyond.

FHA-HoReCa Event At A Glance

Date: 3 to 6 March 2020 Venue: Singapore Expo Website: www.foodnhotelasia.com Exhibit Profile: Bakery & Pastry, Food Ingredients, Foodservice Equipment, Hospitality Interiors & Amenities, Speciality Coffee & Tea, Hospitality Technology, Hospitality Style

FHA-Food & Beverage At A Glance

Date: 31 March to 3 April 2020 Venue: Singapore Expo Website: www.foodnhotelasia.com Exhibit Profile: Dairy, Drinks, Meat, Seafood, Oils & Fats, Grains & Pulses, Food Ingredients, Fresh Produce, Halal, Organics, Snacks & Confectionery

Media Enquiries:

June Seah

UBM

Tel: +65 9852 6756

Email: June.Seah@ubm.com

Amy Lee / Ernest Lee

Weber Shandwick

Tel: +65 6825 8018 / +65 6825 8027

Email: alee@webershandwick.com / elee@webershandwick.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foodhotelasia-to-double-down-with-bold-expansion-in-2020-300635405.html

SOURCE UBM

Related Links

http://www.foodnhotelasia.com

