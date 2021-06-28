Foot Insoles Market in the US to grow by $ 360.67 million through 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports
Jun 28, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio, the incremental growth of USD 360.67 million is expected in the foot insoles market size in the US. The market records an accelerating CAGR of over 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date market analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growth of the foot insoles market size in the US can be attributed to product innovation and portfolio extension which will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Foot Insoles Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the foot insoles market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bauerfeind AG, CURREX LLC, Implus Footcare LLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., Scholls Wellness Co., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., and TBL Licensing LLC.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Foot Insoles Market in the US size
- Foot Insoles Market in the US trends
- Foot Insoles Market in the US industry analysis
The growing e-commerce platform is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of foot insoles may threaten the growth of the market.
Foot Insoles Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Foot Insoles Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Material
- Polypropylene Insoles
- Leather Insoles
- Other Insoles
- Application
- Medical Insoles
- Sports Insoles
Foot Insoles Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- In-depth information on factors that will assist the foot insoles market growth in the US during the forecast period
- Evaluation of the foot insoles market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the foot insoles market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the foot insoles market vendors in the US.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Medical insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact on application segment
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Polypropylene insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Leather insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aetrex Worldwide Inc.
- Bauerfeind AG
- CURREX LLC
- Implus Footcare LLC
- New Balance Athletics Inc.
- Scholls Wellness Co.
- SOLO Laboratories Inc.
- Stable Step LLC
- Superfeet Worldwide Inc.
- TBL Licensing LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
SOURCE Technavio
